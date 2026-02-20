GREENEVILLE, TN — The Newberry College women’s basketball team delivered a dominant performance on the road Saturday afternoon, defeating Tusculum University 74–44 at Pioneer Arena to complete the season sweep. The Wolves previously edged the Pioneers 75–71 in overtime in their first meeting earlier this season, but this time Newberry left no doubt, controlling the tempo from start to finish. With the win, the Wolves improved their overall record to 13-11 and conference record 7-11.

Rickell Brown led all scorers with 20 points and added seven rebounds, pacing a balanced offensive effort. Marykate Kent contributed 12 points and seven boards, while Jada Brown recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to anchor the paint. Ryann Hernandez added 10 points, and Leigha Harris chipped in 10 of her own as five Wolves reached double figures.

Newberry set the tone early, jumping out to a 20–12 lead after the first quarter and carrying a 37–25 advantage into halftime behind efficient offense and strong defensive pressure. The Wolves continued to separate in the second half, outscoring Tusculum 21–10 in the third quarter to extend the margin and cruising to the decisive 74–44 final score.

As a team, Newberry shot 46.1% from the field, 42.9% from three-point range and 50% from the charity stripe, while dominating inside with 42 points in the paint and adding 13 fast-break points. Defensively, the Wolves were outstanding, limiting Tusculum to just 25.4% shooting overall and 11.1% from beyond the arc, forcing tough looks throughout the contest. After needing overtime to secure a four-point win in the first meeting, Newberry’s commanding 30-point victory this time around showcased the team’s growth, defensive intensity, and balanced scoring attack as the postseason approaches.

The Wolves will be on the road to face Wingate on Feburary 18th at 5:30 PM.