NEWBERRY – Newberry’s softball team battled through a full day of softball on Feb. 14 at the Smith Road Complex, splitting a doubleheader with Lee University (Tenn.) in a dramatic pair of games. After dropping the opener by a lopsided score, the Wolves showed resilience and late-inning spark in Game 2 to earn a comeback walk-off extra-inning victory, highlighting both the pitching staff’s effort and timely hitting from the lineup.

Game 1 — Lee 13, Newberry 1 (5 Inn.)

In the first game of the day, Lee jumped out to an early and commanding lead and never looked back, posting a 13–1 win in five innings under the run-rule. The Flames capitalized on several long innings and consistent offense to pull away, while Newberry struggled to find traction at the plate. Lee’s bats produced runs in multiple innings, and though the Wolves got on the board, they could not slow the Flames’ scoring. The shortened contest left Newberry searching for answers as the squad turned its focus to the afternoon’s nightcap.

Game 2 — Newberry 7, Lee 5 (8 Inn.)

Newberry rebounded in dramatic fashion in Game 2, rallying from an early deficit to take the 7–5 victory in eight innings. The Wolves trailed early as Lee built a lead through the middle innings, but Newberry answered with a late surge. Key RBI hits and situational hitting from players like Brooke Hodges, Katie Henri, and Bethany Pigg tied the game and set the stage for the decisive inning. In the eighth, Henri’s clutch walk-off home run finished the comeback, and Newberry plated multiple runs to seal the win and even the day’s series.