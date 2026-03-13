Wolves shine at SAC Indoor Championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s track & field teams turned in one of the strongest championship performances in program history at the South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships, stacking school records, personal bests, conference titles, and All-Conference honors across two days of competition at JDL Fast Track.

Cohutta Brown broke the school record in the long jump with a mark of 7.08m (23-2.75), scoring five team points and moving into the national performance lists.

In the pole vault, Ryan Wright claimed the conference championship, clearing 4.60m (15’1”) and winning via jumpoff while setting a new school record.

On the track, Olivia Hare shattered her own school record in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:22.20, continuing her dominance in the middle-distance events.

Stephone Scales added another record-breaking moment, setting a new school record in the 200m with a time of 22.03.

The 400m crew also delivered strong performances. Landon Tucker ran 49.10 in prelims and returned to score in the final (49.24), while Cassidy Bouchard placed in the women’s 400m final with a time of 57.17, earning valuable points.

In distance events, Tyler Shumate advanced through the mile prelims (4:18.25) and competed in the final, while Jordan Kent posted a strong 2:00.59 in the 800m. The men’s Distance Medley Relay team of D. Benson, T. Thompson, J. Kent, and T. Shumate ran 10:49.13 to score team points.

Newberry’s field athletes were dominant throughout the weekend.

The biggest performance came from Dwayne Weiters, who delivered a monster jump of 15.21m (49-11.00) in the triple jump. The mark shattered the school record, secured the conference championship, and moved him to No. 11 in NCAA Division II nationally.

Weiters also added a strong mark of 6.59m in the long jump.

In the weight throw, Timothy Hartman scored with a throw of 15.56m, while Jhayden Gattison recorded 14.88m.

On the women’s side, Meah Jackson scored in the long jump with a mark of 5.43m, and the throws group saw solid performances from Kylynn Boyd (12.37m weight throw) and Adele Hillier (10.57m weight throw).

The momentum carried into day two. Addison O’Cain placed third in the 60m hurdles, running a personal-best 8.20 to earn All-Conference honors.

The men’s 4x400m relay team of John Shivers, Tavarian Thompson, Tyler Shumate, and Landon Tucker delivered one of the most exciting races of the championship. The quartet ran 3:15.68, finishing fourth while breaking the school record. In a historic final, the top four teams all surpassed the previous meet record.

On the sprint side, Jamari Bennett ran 6.91 in the 60m prelims, while the women’s 4×400 relay team of Nia Quimby, Bryanna Thompson, Brittany Montgomery, and Kamryn Adderton clocked 4:08.06.

This Wolves will return to action on March 14th in Indianapolis, IN to compete in the Division II Track and Field Championship.