David, Morrison & Horton sweep SAC weekly honors

NEWBERRY — Bradley David, Ryan Morrison, and Houston Horton led a clean sweep of South Atlantic Conference weekly honors following Newberry’s road victories over No. 16 Catawba and No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne during Week Five of the 2026 season.

David led the offensive charge with 12 points over the two games, recording one goal and three assists against Catawba in the 15–11 win while adding two ground balls. He followed that with a career-high performance against Lenoir-Rhyne, tallying five goals and three assists for eight points in the 16–15 victory—the highest-ranked win in program history. David scored all five of his goals on five shots while also contributing a ground ball and a caused turnover.

Morrison anchored the defense for the Wolves, totaling 11 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers across the week. He had six ground balls and four caused turnovers against Catawba, helping disrupt the Indians’ offense and create key transition opportunities. Morrison followed with five ground balls and six caused turnovers in the win over Lenoir-Rhyne, consistently limiting one of the top offenses in the conference.

Horton dominated at the faceoff X, giving Newberry a critical possession advantage. He won 13-of-16 faceoffs against Catawba, collecting six ground balls, then followed with 16 faceoff wins and nine ground balls against Lenoir-Rhyne. For the week, Horton won 63 percent of his faceoffs and grabbed 15 ground balls, helping the Wolves control the pace in both games.

The Wolves will return to action Saturday, March 14, when they host Mars Hill at Setzler Field.