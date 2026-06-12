Hamilton earns SAC Bob McCloskey Insurance Postgraduate Scholarship

NEWBERRY — Newberry College softball student-athlete Katharina Hamilton has been awarded the South Atlantic Conference Bob McCloskey Insurance (BMI) Postgraduate Scholarship, the conference announced Friday.

“The SAC is extremely appreciative of the continued support from Bob McCloskey Insurance in providing these postgraduate scholarships,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “Katharina has demonstrated tremendous dedication to excellence both in competition and in the classroom throughout her collegiate career. The Conference is proud to recognize her accomplishments and leadership, and we look forward to seeing all she achieves in her postgraduate studies and future career.”

“We are honored to be able to help support the student-athletes of the South Atlantic Conference,” said Peter Ginnegar, Senior Vice President of BMI. “We know that the cost of higher education can be difficult to manage, but we hope this scholarship will allow this deserving student-athlete the opportunity to complete her degree.”

A senior softball student-athlete from Grand Ridge, Florida, Hamilton graduated from Newberry College with a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in exercise science and minoring in psychology. She served as the softball team’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representative and was inducted into the Bachman Honor Society and Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society while earning Dean’s List honors during all three years at Newberry.

Hamilton gained extensive hands-on experience in physical therapy and sports medicine through internships at Newberry Physical Therapy & Sport Medicine Clinic, Adaptive Pediatric Therapy, and Tallahassee Orthopedic Center. During those experiences, she worked alongside physical therapists and physician assistants while assisting with patient exercises, rehabilitation techniques, and sports medicine treatments.

A dedicated member of the community, Hamilton volunteered with numerous service initiatives, including Walk Like a Wolf, Trunk or Treat at Newberry Hospital, Morgan’s Message Game Day, Newberry Oktoberfest, HOSA events, and Screaming Eagles programs that support children with special needs.

Following graduation, Hamilton will pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at Youngstown State University with the goal of working in sports physical therapy.

The BMI Postgraduate Scholarship is awarded to South Atlantic Conference student-athletes who excel academically and athletically and have completed their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition. Hamilton will receive a one-time, non-renewable scholarship of $3,000 to support her graduate education.