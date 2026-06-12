Christofaro awarded ‘Make SAC Yours’ McGriff Insurance Scholarship

NEWBERRY — Newberry College softball student-athlete Tomie Christofaro has been awarded the South Atlantic Conference Make SAC Yours McGriff Insurance Scholarship, the conference announced Thursday.

“The SAC is grateful for the continued partnership and support from McGriff Insurance in providing these scholarships,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “Supporting student-athletes as they pursue opportunities beyond graduation remains an important part of the Conference’s mission. Mary has distinguished herself by demonstrating academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to the Conference values surrounding community, dignity, and making a positive impact.”

“We are proud to continue supporting the student-athletes of the South Atlantic Conference through these scholarships,” said Dan Nunnery, Senior Vice President of McGriff Insurance. “Mary has demonstrated tremendous dedication both academically and athletically, and we are excited to help support her as she continues her education and prepares for her future career.”

A senior from Camden, South Carolina, Christofaro graduated from Newberry with a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in early childhood education. During her time at Newberry, she was heavily involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Baptist Christian Ministries, the American Sign Language Club, and helped establish the first-ever Newberry College Palmetto State Teachers Association chapter.

Christofaro earned Dean’s List honors every semester from 2022-26 and was recognized as the Newberry College Teacher Education Sophomore Student of the Year in 2024. She was also inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the Omicron Delta Kappa Circle, and The Bachman Scholastic Honor Society while serving on the Teacher Education Advisory Council.

In the community, Christofaro volunteered with youth soccer, children’s church activities, the Miracle League of Union County, MLK community events, Trunk or Treat programs, and numerous outreach initiatives throughout the Newberry community.

Following graduation, Christofaro will pursue a master’s degree in speech-language pathology at Francis Marion University with the goal of becoming a speech-language pathologist.

The Make SAC Yours McGriff Insurance Scholarship is awarded to South Atlantic Conference student-athletes who excel academically and athletically and have completed their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition. Christofaro will receive a one-time, non-renewable scholarship of $3,000 to support her graduate education.