Ty Elkins could be closing the chapter on trailblazing rugby career

NEWBERRY — Ty Elkins has been a trailblazer and a strong representative for the sport of rugby, but his career could be nearing an end. He began his career with no real knowledge of the sport and mainly relied on his athleticism.

Elkins was able to master the sport throughout the years and began his international career in 2016. He has been able to carve out an excellent career for himself while representing his hometown of Newberry, the state of South Carolina and the entire country. In 2023, he played for Team USA in the OZ Tag World Cup and brought home the 15s national championship while playing for Columbia Olde Grey out of Columbia, South Carolina.

Now, he is entering the possible last leg of his career this October. He recently traveled to France with Alliance Rugby club and will travel with the team to the country of Colombia and Dubai. Elkins and Alliance will finish things off this fall playing against the Brazilian national team in October.

The Newberry native hasn’t discussed his plans past October, but he will definitely remain around the game and continue to give knowledge to younger athletes who wants to learn the game. He will be back in action from June 4-7 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. On June 4th, there will be a team training session and kids camp to follow. Then, match day will be on June 6th at Graves-Oakley Memorial Park.