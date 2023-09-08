NEWBERRY COUNTY —Arkevius “Ty” Elkins has continued to make a name for himself in the world of rugby. This year, along with his team, he made it to the finals of the USA Rugby League.

According to trl.com, Touch Rugby League (TRL) is a non-contact rugby league. Not only does TRL incorporate kicking, but proper rugby league play-the-balls. TRL eliminates the touch tactics around quick ‘dump and runs’ and provides a smoother, quicker game.

Elkins, who played for the New York team, said this season has been brutal and the competition has been amazing — and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Being in any final feels pretty good, but this one is special because it is the team I played my first rugby league game with,” Elkins said.

The USA team won their first game in the tag World Cup, held in Ireland, beating France. Elkins scored four times.

“We won two games and ended up getting knocked out of the tournament by Great Britain,” Elkins said.

Elkins was tied for the leading scorer on the team for the World Cup.

During the season, Elkins was named Most Valuable Player during one of the games. Elkins said during the match, he was named MVP because of his performance in a position where most of the players are about 50 lbs. heavier than him.

“I told the coach I could handle it and he trusted me, probably my best game to date,” Elkins said.

Elkins has been playing for a few years now, The Newberry Observer first reported on him in 2016. When he first started out in the sport, Elkins said he was just the fast guy with no real concept of the game.

“From my first season to my time with the Wolf Pack playing in London and my past few years with D.C., I’ve truly grown as a player with a much better understanding of the game and strategy,” he said.

Elkins, a 2003 graduate of Newberry High School, said it means everything to him to be from Newberry playing in the league.

“People see our little town and think that this is it. I want to be a beacon to kids and show them that you can make it from right here,” he said. “Newberry molded me into the athlete I am today and I am thankful for that.”

To keep up with Elkins, follow him on Instagram @Ty_2.8.