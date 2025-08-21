NEWBERRY — The Eagles will have one final season with their dynamic running back duo. Newberry Academy returns senior Thomas McLean and sophomore Javon Conway in the backfield. This will be the duo’s third season together and they will be expected to carry the offensive load as always.

They exceded expectations last season and made the playoffs for the first time in over 25 seasons. The Eagles are now looking to make it back-to-back appearances and continue to make history, but that will be a tall order after losing so much talent to graduation on both sides of the ball.

Newberry Academy lost wide receiver/defensive back Emory Pye, quarterback Quinn Waites and Gabe Sligh all to graduation. Now, head coach Rich Doran will look too young talent in a whole new look on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Conway and McLean will also be relied on more this season in their passing game since the speed and deep threat ability of Pye will no longer be available.

Caleb Wilbanks will look to pick up right where he left off last season after he dominated as junior on the defensive side of the ball. He is also a player to look out for at the end of the year as a defensive player of the year candidate for the Newberry Observer Football Awards.

2024 Record: 3-8, made first playoffs appearance in over 25 years

2025 Record prediction: 2-7

Key losses: Quinn Waites-QB/DB, Gabe Sligh TE/OL/DL/LB, Emory Pye- WR/DB, Jackson Montgomery LB/RB

Key returners/additions: Thomas McLean RB/LB, Javon Conway RB/DB, Caleb Wilbanks OL/DL, Bradley Fulmer QB/WR

2025 Schedule

08/22 @ Laurens Academy | 7:30 p.m.

08/29 vs. Richard Winn Academy | 7:30 p.m.

09/05 vs. Wardlaw Academy(Homecoming) | 7:30 p.m.

09/12 vs. Wyman King Academy | 7:30 p.m.

09/19 BYE

09/26 vs. Laurens Academy | 7:30 p.m.

10/03 @ Richard Winn Academy(Senior Night) | 7:30 p.m.

10/10 @ Wardlaw Academy | 7:30 p.m.

10/17 BYE

10/24 Wyman King Academy | 7:30 p.m.

Head Coach: Rich Doran

First round of the SCISA state playoffs is set to begin on Nov. 7th, but is subject to change.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews