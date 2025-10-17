ANDERSON, S.C. – The Newberry College volleyball team fell in straight sets to Anderson University (25-18, 25-20, 25-17) on Tuesday evening inside the Abney Athletic Center.

The Wolves (7-5, 2-4 SAC) were led by Anna Schneider, who tallied eight kills and six digs, while Samantha Shaffer added six kills on a .222 hitting percentage. Annie Dill dished out 23 assists and added three digs, and Evie Paalman contributed seven kills and one block.

Newberry found its rhythm in the second set, recording 13 kills and hitting .135, but the Trojans proved too much to overcome. Merryck Brackett chipped in two service aces off the bench, and Hailey Clayworth anchored the defense with five digs and one ace.

The Wolves return home to Eleazer Arena on Friday, Oct. 10th vs. Lenoir-Rhyne at 6pm, as they continue South Atlantic Conference play.