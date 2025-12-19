NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves (12-2) were on the cusp of another spectacular rally late in the first half, but things did not go their way as they eventually fell to defending national champion and #1 seed Ferris State (15-0) 49-17 in sub-freezing temperatures in Big Rapids, Mich.

Quarterback Reed Charpia threw for 348 yards and a touchdown, Will Young had three catches for a career-high 96 yards and a score, Jonah Norris had six grabs for 69 yards, De’Andre Coleman added five grabs for 68 yards and Rico Dorsey Jr. added four passes for 64 yards.

Mikey Blandin led the Wolves’ defense with nine total tackles, Santory Jones had six tackles and KyHeim Bethea and Jaden Kinard each added five stops. Kinard and Elijah Vereen each had a fumble recovery.

The temperature at kickoff was 10 degrees with a wind chill of -10 with snow and ice covering part of the field. Ferris State jumped out to a 21-0 in the first quarter, before the Wolves responded to score 17 consecutive points.

Charpia connected with Young on a pass over the middle that he turned into a spectacular 61-yard touchdown to the cut the advantage of 21-7 with 1:22 left in the first quarter.

The Wolves defense responded by forcing an apparent three and out and then stopped the Bulldogs on a fake punt attempt to take over at the Ferris State 49-yard line.

Newberry’s offense took advantage and eight plays later; backup quarterback Coleman Gray scored from two yards to cut the deficit to 21-14.

The Newberry defense stepped up again, forcing a turnover when Jhyree Brigman forced a fumble that was recovered by Kinard at the Wolves 45-yard line.

The Wolves marched down to the Bulldog 22-yard line but had to settle for a Burke Nettles 39-yard field goal into a swirling wind to crawl within 21-17 with 7:40 left in the half.

The momentum was still in favor of Newberry as the defense shutdown the Ferris State offense and a shanked punt only travelling 22 yards gave the Wolves offense the ball on the Bulldog 43-yard line.

A 22-yard pass completion from Charpia to Coleman gave the Wolves first down at the Bulldog 20-yard line, but an interception stopped the rally with 4:09 remaining in the half.

Ferris State took full advantage, driving for a touchdown, then forcing a Newberry fumble on its own one-yard line that turned into another touchdown and Bulldogs led 35-17 at the half.

Ferris State shut out the Wolves offense in the second half to advance to their third consecutive national championship game.

Newberry completed its most successful season in school history at 12-2 and earned a regional championship and a spot in the national semifinals.