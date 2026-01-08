NEWBERRY — The new year hasn’t been kind to the Lady Bulldogs girls’ varsity basketball team and their second half struggles continued at home in their latest game. Newberry(4-8, 0-0 region 4-AAA) fell 71-30 at home to Irmo(11-4, 0-0 region 4-AAAAA) on Wednesday, Jan. 8th.

The Lady Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets met for the second time this season and it went much like the first game. Irmo dominated the first matchup and won 65-24 back on Dec. 2nd. They rinsed and repeat that same formula to dominate in the latest meeting.

Lailah Singletary had herself a huge game. The eighth grader scored 15 points in the first matchup and scored a game high of 37 points in this game. She single handily outscored Newberry by herself.

The Lady Yellow Jackets dominated this matchup from start to finish, but things started off slow for them in the first half. They were only able to score 12 points in the first quarter, but led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter. The home team couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side but their defense was strong.

Newberry’s offensive struggles continued in the second quarter and they were only able to score seven total points as a team. They continued to play well on the defensive end but it wasn’t enough. The home team went into halftime trailing 25-10.

Irmo took complete control of the game in the second half and it started in the third quarter. They began to create turnovers, get out in transition and their free throw attempts went up. They scored 23 points in the third quarter and 23 points in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Yellow Jackets finished with three players that scored in double figures. Singletary added 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block to her 37 points. Junior guard Janiyah Stokes had 11 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Jalona Williams-Toatley added 15 points, four assists, three rebounds and five steals.

Newberry had 25 plus turnovers in the game and didn’t shoot well from the field. They will have a chance to regroup on this Friday, Jan. 9th on the road against Saluda.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3119 or on X @TheNBOnews