Katie Gallman officially signs with Newberry College women’s basketball

PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina’s Katie Gallman officially puts pen to paper and signs with Newberry College women’s basketball. The senior guard took a huge leap from her sophomore season to her junior season. Then, took on an even bigger role this season as a senior especially at the beginning of the season when star guard Brea Boyd missed a portion of the season with an injury.

“I think the smaller school environment is where I thrive the most and being able to attend games has given me the opportunity to see the coaching style first hand and understand how the coaches work and develop their players. I think that will help me excel on and off the court. Staying closer to home also allows my family to attend games and continue to support me, which is important,” said Gallman.

Gallman’s ability to shoot and be a secondary playmaker could really add a much needed addition to the Wolves young core.

“The speed, physicality and basketball IQ of the game increases at each level and I’m excited to grow with those. I’m looking forward to learning more about the game and continue to develop my skills to be able to be a more complete player,” Gallman stated.

“Watching the current players at Newberry has helped me understand the competition at the next level and what I need to do to meet those expectations. I will continue to improve my skills so I can contribute to the continuing success of the program.”