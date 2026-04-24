Wolves fire on all cylinders in win over Tusculum

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team delivered a dominant performance on Saturday afternoon on Senior Day, defeating Tusculum 14-6 at Setzler Field. With the win, the Wolves improve to 9-8 overall and 6-4 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Newberry set the tone early, taking a 3-2 lead after the first quarter behind goals from Lana Howell, Shannon Creagh, and Tunie Mullen. The Wolves then broke the game open in the second quarter, scoring seven unanswered goals to take a commanding 10-2 lead into halftime.

Shannon Creagh led all scorers with five goals and three assists for a game-high eight points, while Ella Todd added a goal and five assists in a standout playmaking performance. Howell and Mullen each finished with two goals, as eight different Wolves recorded goals in the win. Saturday also marked a pair of career milestones for Newberry, as Lana Howell surpassed 100 career points, while goalkeeper Presley Green recorded her 100th career save.

Tusculum made a push in the third quarter with three goals, but Newberry’s defense held firm. The Wolves responded with four goals in the fourth quarter, including two from Creagh, to seal the 14-6 victory. Newberry controlled the stat sheet throughout, outshooting Tusculum 44-28 and holding a 28-14 edge in shots on goal. The Wolves also dominated ground balls, 26-14, and were efficient in transition, going 16-of-18 on clears while forcing 20 turnovers. In goal, Presley Green was outstanding, playing all 60 minutes and making 14 saves while allowing just six goals in the win.

Newberry will now turn its attention to the South Atlantic Conference Tournament, where the Wolves currently sit as the No. 5 seed. They will face the team defeated in Wednesday’s matchup between Anderson and UVA Wise next Saturday, with game time and location to be announced.