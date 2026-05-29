Newberry College men’s wrestling announces additions to coaching staff

NEWBERRY — Continuing the momentum and growth of one of the nation’s premier NCAA Division II wrestling programs, Newberry College Head Men’s Wrestling Coach Deral Brown has announced the addition of Will Betancourt as Assistant Wrestling Coach and Niall Schoenfelder as Graduate Assistant Coach for the 2026-27 season.

The additions further strengthen a Newberry staff that continues to expand its national recruiting footprint while investing heavily in athlete development across all weight classes.

Betancourt arrives at Newberry with an extensive competitive and developmental wrestling background highlighted by success at both the international and collegiate levels. A four-time World Team Member, two-time Pan American Games Silver Medalist, and NCAA Division I Qualifier, Betancourt also competed as part of NCAA and Big Ten championship teams at Penn State University.

In addition to his accomplishments on the mat, Betancourt has built a strong reputation as a coach and mentor through his work with the Pennsylvania National Team, Beat the Streets Lancaster, and multiple youth development programs throughout the Northeast.

“Coach Betancourt is a tremendous addition to our staff,” said Brown. “He comes to us with a wealth of experience competing at the highest levels, and equally as valuable to our program, will be the strong recruiting connections he’s developed over time especially in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.”

Schoenfelder joins the Wolves after a standout career at University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, where he earned NCAA All-American honors at 184 pounds in 2024. He was also a three-time NWCA Scholar All-American and three-time NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional placewinner.

Along with his collegiate success, Schoenfelder has experience mentoring and developing athletes through both coaching and education, having served as a wrestling coach and teacher in Illinois.

“Coach Niall’s addition to our staff helps round out the developmental needs of our roster across all weight classes,” Brown said. “He was one of the top wrestlers in the nation at 184 pounds during his competitive career, and our upper weights will continue to benefit tremendously from having him in the room.”

Brown believes the additions reflect the continued investment being made into the future of Newberry Wrestling both on and off the mat.

“We are excited about the direction of our program and the investment being made into our student-athletes,” Brown added. “Both of these coaches bring tremendous value not only from a wrestling standpoint, but also in the mentorship and leadership they will provide to our team every day.”

With the additions of Betancourt and Schoenfelder, the Wolves continue positioning themselves for sustained success nationally while building a championship culture centered around development, accountability, and high-level recruiting.