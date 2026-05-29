Freshman standout Cassidy Bouchard qualifies for NCAA Division II Championships

NEWBERRY — After an outstanding freshman season, Cassidy Bouchard has qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 400-meter hurdles.

Bouchard secured her spot at nationals after posting an impressive time of 59.52 in the event at the SC State Invitational. Her performance placed her among the nation’s top competitors and earned her a berth to the national championship meet.

The 2026 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be held May 21-23 in Emporia. The preliminary round of the 400-meter hurdles is scheduled for Thursday, May 21 at 7:55 p.m. CST.

Bouchard becomes one of the top freshmen in the country to qualify for the national championship meet and will look to continue her remarkable season on the national stage.