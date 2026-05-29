Wolves triathlon finds competitive home in Conference Carolinas

NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s triathlon will soon have a championship home, as Conference Carolinas announced the addition of women’s triathlon beginning in the fall of 2026. The Wolves will join the league as an associate member, marking a significant step forward for the program.

Conference Carolinas will become the first NCAA conference to sponsor women’s triathlon, an emerging sport for women, providing a structured championship pathway for student-athletes competing in one of the fastest-growing collegiate sports. For Newberry, the announcement brings long-awaited opportunities for consistent conference competition and a chance to compete for a league championship.

“We’re incredibly excited to be part of the first-ever NCAA Women’s Triathlon conference under the Conference Carolinas umbrella” said head coach, Marty Owens. “It’s an great opportunity for our program to compete in a true conference structure, just like the other sports at Newberry College. Being one of seven teams in this inaugural conference is special, and we know it will bring a high level of competition, especially with two of the top Division II programs in the mix. We welcome that challenge because it will push our athletes and elevate our program. More importantly, this is a significant step forward for the sport at the NCAA level. We’re hopeful this momentum continues to grow the sport and encourages more institutions to add triathlon in the future.”

Newberry joins Conference Carolinas alongside fellow associate members Concord, Lenoir-Rhyne, and Wingate, as well as full members Barton, Emmanuel, and King, forming a seven-team league for the inaugural 2026 season.

The addition of women’s triathlon aligns with Conference Carolinas’ history of supporting and elevating emerging sports, creating more opportunities for female student-athletes across the country. The league has played a key role in the growth of several sports that have since achieved NCAA championship status.

For the Wolves, joining the conference not only enhances the competitive experience but also strengthens the program’s visibility and recruiting efforts.

The move also continues Newberry’s growing relationship with Conference Carolinas, where the Wolves already compete as associate members in multiple sports.

With the addition of a conference championship, Newberry women’s triathlon is poised to take an important step forward as it continues to build and compete at a high level heading into the 2026 season.