Seven Wolves earn all-SAC men’s lacrosse honors

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team placed seven student-athletes on the 2025 South Atlantic Conference (SAC) All-Conference Teams, including three First Team selections, two Second Team honorees, and two Third Team selections.

Midfielder Liam Vollans, defenseman Ryan Morrison, and long stick midfielder Brian Lake earned First Team All-SAC honors for their standout seasons. Lake was also named the 2025 SAC Defensive Player of the Year and repeats as a First Team selection after earning the honor last season. Vollans, last year’s SAC Freshman of the Year and a Second Team selection a season ago, adds his first First Team recognition.

Attackman Gage Vigar and midfielder Scott Williams earned Second Team honors after both were named Third Team All-SAC last season, continuing their upward progression within the conference.

Defenseman Noah Everson and goalkeeper Ben McMullen rounded out the honorees with Third Team selections, with McMullen earning all-conference recognition for the second straight season.

Ryan Morrison | D | First Team All-SAC

Morrison anchored the defensive unit with a team-high 39 caused turnovers while adding 60 ground balls. His physical presence and ability to disrupt opposing offenses were key all season.

Brian Lake | LSM | First Team All-SAC | Defensive Player of the Year

Lake dominated in transition and defense, totaling 41 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers. He also contributed offensively with seven points (4 goals, 3 assists).

Gage Vigar | A | Second Team All-SAC

Vigar was a consistent scoring threat, finishing with 55 points on 39 goals and 16 assists. He also collected 20 ground balls while leading the attack unit.

Scott Williams | MF | Second Team All-SAC

Williams recorded 40 points (27 goals, 13 assists) while adding 25 ground balls as a reliable two-way midfielder. His offensive production and versatility were key for Newberry.

Noah Everson | D | Third Team All-SAC

Everson contributed 12 caused turnovers and 21 ground balls while playing significant defensive minutes. He also added three points on the offensive end.

Ben McMullen | GK | Third Team All-SAC

McMullen started all 15 games in goal, recording 136 saves with a .517 save percentage and a 10.14 goals-against average. He finished the season with a 10-3 record while anchoring the Wolves’ defense.

The Wolves finished 11-4 overall, 7-2 in the South Atlantic Conference, good for second place and are currently ranked #12 in the country.