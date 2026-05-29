Wolves celebrate 139 student-athlete graduates in class of 2026

NEWBERRY — The 2025-26 academic year came to a close with a celebration of excellence as 139 student-athletes from Newberry College earned their degrees during commencement ceremonies earlier this month.

Newberry Athletics first honored its graduating student-athletes during the department’s annual Athlete Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, April 30, recognizing the hard work and dedication displayed both in competition and in the classroom throughout their collegiate careers. Two days later, graduates crossed the stage during Newberry College’s commencement ceremony to officially receive their diplomas.

The graduating class continued to showcase the department’s commitment to academic success, highlighted by numerous academic honors. Among the 139 graduating student-athletes, 24 earned cum laude honors, 22 graduated magna cum laude, and 12 graduated summa cum laude.

Additionally, 15 student-athletes were inducted into the prestigious Bachman Honor Society. Founded in 1962 by faculty members affiliated with Phi Beta Kappa and other advocates for academic excellence, the Bachman Honor Society was established to promote and recognize high standards of scholarship at Newberry College. The Society is named in honor of Reverend John Bachman, D.D., a churchman and scholar who served as the primary guiding force behind the founding of Newberry College. Induction into the Society is reserved for students who meet strict academic criteria.

The accomplishments of this year’s graduating class reflect the dedication, perseverance, and excellence demonstrated by Newberry student-athletes throughout their time in the classroom, in competition, and across the campus community.

List of 2026 Graduates

Alexus Nichole Brooks

Jadie Justice Burns

Matthew Burt

Mary Hunter Byrd

Cristina Lynne Calidonio

Zachary Davis Carabo

Marshall Jayden Carnahan

Jada Carver

Aniella Paige Casper

Hannah Pauline Chalmers

Mary Thomas Christofaro

Daria Emmanuelle Cle

Kylie Jane Coker

Gabreyel Marie Cook

Joseph Haskell Copeland

Travis Cox Jr.

Coye Layton Cutshall

Michelle Brown DaMoude

Ra’Niyah Shay’Quan Daniels

Macenzie Oswald Davis

Nicholas Del Grosso

Anthony Della Rose Jr.

Anna Katherine Dill

Isabelle Anna Dominguez

Rico Andre Dorsey Jr.

Renee Dorval

Logan Doss

Xavior Drake Downs

Christian Jamel Draper

Leanni Marie Echevarria

Daniel Brady Edwards

Avalina Aniles Espinoza

John Allen Forrester

Rimeak Foulks

Seth Mason Fowler

Marcus Xaiver Foy

Coy Andreas Frasure

Jykorie Gary

Adalene Kaylie Gendill

Dakoda Marshall Gillian

Carter Allen Gosnell

Maren Reese Gowan

Gracie Louise Graham

Hope Akela Green

Leila Nichole Green

Lindsey Kate Green

Thomas Barrett Gregory

Jesper Frederik Gruendemann

William’Lavon Gurley

Sydney Elizabeth Gusewelle

Katharina Ann Hamilton

Cayden Allan Hansen

Jasmine Ty’Anna Harps

Brylee Lynn Harriell

Carson Hayes

Lana Shea Howell

Emma Hulsmeyer

Pablo Colin Jaime

Jacob Michael Johnson

Justin David Hedgepath

Chance Philip Jackson

Brady Patrick Szumilas

Rushna Ali

Eneth Rebecca Aquino Chavez

Brennan Sage Baker

Cadence Marie Beckman

Courtney Amia Belton

Paris Jah’zell Bowers

Kelsea Lynn Bradley

Miley Cecile Brant

Anna Rae Brasington

Sandra Payton Brennan

Elijah Brewer

Kristin Alexandra Johnson

Judah Stephen Kennedy

Austin Robert Kestler

Grayson Earley Leaphart

Kayden M. Lee

Alexander Lopez

Connor Wilson Lundkovsky

Nathaniel Jason

John Eston Mack

Andrew Osman Marks

Emily Meghan Marshall

Javier Borrego Martin

Zachary James Martin

Benjamin Martinez

Amber Mattmiller

Noah Tyler McCathern

Richard Logan Howard McConnell

Evan Michael Phillips

Stavon J. Porter

Nathan Pouliot

Noah Wade Quinn

Summer Rain

Andrew Allen Reed

Ka’Tavian Rajermez Robinson

Elsa Caroline Rogosky

Parker Theodore Rowe

Cameron Ruiz

LaRontae Mikél Scroggins Jr.

Karisma Keyonne Monique Shannon

Jamieson Davonne Sitton

Madeline Salley Skinner

Hunter Smith

Ella McDevitt

Kevin Chandler Mims

Elizabeth Andison Ashe Montgomery

Agustina Belén Montserrat

Justin Iain Morison

Christopher Blake Morrison

Ryan Morrison

Lucas Mruk

Jordan Alexis Noad

Victoria Noel

Meagan Anne O’Connell

Deontray Hunter Onley

John D. Parker

Caiden Bernard Pelc

Colby Charles Peterson

Joshua Smith

Ayden Allen Snow

Gabriel Alexander Squillace

Thomas Anthony Starkoski III

Joshua Josiah Steele

Eric Vicente Stevens

Gabriela Stevens

Gavin Michael Straub

Kai Talley

Brooke Nicole Taylor

Maxwell Michael Allan Taylor

Jaiden Kaine Marion Terry

Grace Ann Thompkins

Tavarian Thompson

Aubrey Lamar Thompson Jr.

Filip Tmusic

Emily Grace Truett

Kadin Lamar Tyson

Sofia Grace Urzillo

Benjamin Lucas Hanna

Lieke Varenkamp

Elijah Timothy Vereen

Savanna Victoria Wactor

Ziya Amia Walker

Jazzelle Ora-Luna Saulter Ware

Thomas James Wayne

Emma Cason Westbrook

Luke Crayton White

Xaiber Rasheen White

Emma Faye Wicker

Collin Robert Wingard

Carlisha LaToya Workman

William J. Wozniak

Jenna Yanity

Gabriella Leigh Zachary

Jahleel Naasir Butler

Taylor Maree Clark

Micah Jeremiah McNamee

Megan Kathleen Stimman

Barbara Lynn Akridge

Omesia L. Ashford

Hope Alexandra Homa

Jakiera Kayanna Hutcherson

Donna Lynn Livingston

Elizabeth Andison Ashe Montgomery

Marlon James Sandifer

Ronny Nicole Stone

Virginia Leigh Bass

Cale Daniel Brown

Nadia Salene Burns

Shania Breona Easley

Kaitlyn Nicole Feller

Hannah Ghaly

Daniela Gutierrez

Tiffany Aureann Hammond

Timothy Carlisle Hartman Jr.

Kenneth Anthony Jamison

Stacey Hayes Miller

Alexus M. Nye

Jada Ahshyah Stanley

Kayla Grace Urbates

Amelia Margaret Waldrop

Erin Elaine Wilson

Joy Noel Darden

Cherlonda A. Towns

Nichole Ashley Waldron

Amaryah Mendez-Dorisca

Malaika Monai Mishoe-Brown

Levi Tucker Moore

D’Ante Ramone Parker

Tre Joshua Phillips

Jacie Rodriguez-Garcia

Colby Rogers

Margarita Nikonorova Roshka

Marley Elizabeth Claire Rourk

Daniel Isaiah Rowson

Madison Jade Schiffbauer

Britlyn Michelle Serio

John Micah Shivers

Alex Tyler Shook

Gabriel Lindler Soots

Keaton Bailey Steele

Ella Stone

Allie Grace Strickland

Elizabeth Rae Thomas

Lola Elisa Timmons

Hazel Vernon

Phillip Grant Wade

Collin Jermale Wakefield

Daniel Watson

Es’ence Janijah Watts

Luther Backman Worthy

Roqúe Joseph Heathcliffee Clendinen III

Jorge Luis Martinez Jr.

David Jeremiah Price

Tristin Reid Sundell

Shanya’ Alexandrea Abrams

Ella Joy Allardice

Sariah Cassandra Alston

Josi Leigh Aull

Ky’Heim Bethea

Wilbur Saxon Bouknight

Paige Rosetta-Mae Brown

Mason Michael Carfello

Emily Noelle Castaneda

Tatyanna Nicole Chapman

Fiona Carmella Clancy

Shannon Creagh

Gabriella Laura Darazi

Tyrese Anthony Dinkins

Paul C. Fisher

Myracle Gaillard

Tyrone Garlington Jr.

Lyndon Andra’e Dorelle Glover Jr.

Joshua Greig

Cheyenne Labassare Halford

Sierra Michelle Harley

Victor Belial Hennion

Helen Rose Johnson

Henry Johnson

Houston Samuel Jones

Brianna Gray Lazar

Ja’Nora Ra’Shawna Levell

Aina Miralles Lopez

Sydney Hope Marchese

Skyla Lynette Martin

Luis Antonio Martinez-Gullien

Mason G. Mayer

Bradford Windham Brooks

Christine Nicole Butler

Leigha Harris

Tamaya Lashawn Brooks

Susan J. Davies

Mikayla Brooke Dupree

Kennedy Ty’Ronna Alice Myers

Davion Michael Pyles

Emily Abigayle Thoms

Brad Douglas Washington

Kelsie Jo Young Aquirius Tion Abrams

Alexa Anderson

Konstantina E. Ayling

Timothy Wade Baker Jr.

Jacob Dee Brenner

Alexander Adrian Cherne

Alexander James Daly

Drew Eliot Davidson

Harlan Kaden Faircloth

Benedikt Jean-Claude Fischer

Mary Gary

Ronald Harold Goodwin Sr.

Ryan Christian Heisler

Matthew Tyler Hoelke

Preston Adonis DeShane Holmes

Eddie Martinez Horton Jr.

Kristen Michelle Kinard

Marcus Lee Kirkland Jr.

Archkela Shykeema Akhira Lane

Paula Katherine Leal

Jomar A Lugo López

Stephanie Savas Joannou Menefee

Kristy Nichole Parker

Andrew Robinson

Kale Ryan Schrader

Malakhi Anthony Stremlow