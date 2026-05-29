Wolves celebrate 139 student-athlete graduates in class of 2026

NEWBERRY — The 2025-26 academic year came to a close with a celebration of excellence as 139 student-athletes from Newberry College earned their degrees during commencement ceremonies earlier this month.
Newberry Athletics first honored its graduating student-athletes during the department’s annual Athlete Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, April 30, recognizing the hard work and dedication displayed both in competition and in the classroom throughout their collegiate careers. Two days later, graduates crossed the stage during Newberry College’s commencement ceremony to officially receive their diplomas.
The graduating class continued to showcase the department’s commitment to academic success, highlighted by numerous academic honors. Among the 139 graduating student-athletes, 24 earned cum laude honors, 22 graduated magna cum laude, and 12 graduated summa cum laude.
Additionally, 15 student-athletes were inducted into the prestigious Bachman Honor Society. Founded in 1962 by faculty members affiliated with Phi Beta Kappa and other advocates for academic excellence, the Bachman Honor Society was established to promote and recognize high standards of scholarship at Newberry College. The Society is named in honor of Reverend John Bachman, D.D., a churchman and scholar who served as the primary guiding force behind the founding of Newberry College. Induction into the Society is reserved for students who meet strict academic criteria.
The accomplishments of this year’s graduating class reflect the dedication, perseverance, and excellence demonstrated by Newberry student-athletes throughout their time in the classroom, in competition, and across the campus community.
List of 2026 Graduates
Alexus Nichole Brooks
Jadie Justice Burns
Matthew Burt
Mary Hunter Byrd
Cristina Lynne Calidonio
Zachary Davis Carabo
Marshall Jayden Carnahan
Jada Carver
Aniella Paige Casper
Hannah Pauline Chalmers
Mary Thomas Christofaro
Daria Emmanuelle Cle
Kylie Jane Coker
Gabreyel Marie Cook
Joseph Haskell Copeland
Travis Cox Jr.
Coye Layton Cutshall
Michelle Brown DaMoude
Ra’Niyah Shay’Quan Daniels
Macenzie Oswald Davis
Nicholas Del Grosso
Anthony Della Rose Jr.
Anna Katherine Dill
Isabelle Anna Dominguez
Rico Andre Dorsey Jr.
Renee Dorval
Logan Doss
Xavior Drake Downs
Christian Jamel Draper
Leanni Marie Echevarria
Daniel Brady Edwards
Avalina Aniles Espinoza
John Allen Forrester
Rimeak Foulks
Seth Mason Fowler
Marcus Xaiver Foy
Coy Andreas Frasure
Jykorie Gary
Adalene Kaylie Gendill
Dakoda Marshall Gillian
Carter Allen Gosnell
Maren Reese Gowan
Gracie Louise Graham
Hope Akela Green
Leila Nichole Green
Lindsey Kate Green
Thomas Barrett Gregory
Jesper Frederik Gruendemann
William’Lavon Gurley
Sydney Elizabeth Gusewelle
Katharina Ann Hamilton
Cayden Allan Hansen
Jasmine Ty’Anna Harps
Brylee Lynn Harriell
Carson Hayes
Lana Shea Howell
Emma Hulsmeyer
Pablo Colin Jaime
Jacob Michael Johnson
Justin David Hedgepath
Chance Philip Jackson
Brady Patrick Szumilas
Rushna Ali
Eneth Rebecca Aquino Chavez
Brennan Sage Baker
Cadence Marie Beckman
Courtney Amia Belton
Paris Jah’zell Bowers
Kelsea Lynn Bradley
Miley Cecile Brant
Anna Rae Brasington
Sandra Payton Brennan
Elijah Brewer
Kristin Alexandra Johnson
Judah Stephen Kennedy
Austin Robert Kestler
Grayson Earley Leaphart
Kayden M. Lee
Alexander Lopez
Connor Wilson Lundkovsky
Nathaniel Jason
John Eston Mack
Andrew Osman Marks
Emily Meghan Marshall
Javier Borrego Martin
Zachary James Martin
Benjamin Martinez
Amber Mattmiller
Noah Tyler McCathern
Richard Logan Howard McConnell
Evan Michael Phillips
Stavon J. Porter
Nathan Pouliot
Noah Wade Quinn
Summer Rain
Andrew Allen Reed
Ka’Tavian Rajermez Robinson
Elsa Caroline Rogosky
Parker Theodore Rowe
Cameron Ruiz
LaRontae Mikél Scroggins Jr.
Karisma Keyonne Monique Shannon
Jamieson Davonne Sitton
Madeline Salley Skinner
Hunter Smith
Ella McDevitt
Kevin Chandler Mims
Elizabeth Andison Ashe Montgomery
Agustina Belén Montserrat
Justin Iain Morison
Christopher Blake Morrison
Ryan Morrison
Lucas Mruk
Jordan Alexis Noad
Victoria Noel
Meagan Anne O’Connell
Deontray Hunter Onley
John D. Parker
Caiden Bernard Pelc
Colby Charles Peterson
Joshua Smith
Ayden Allen Snow
Gabriel Alexander Squillace
Thomas Anthony Starkoski III
Joshua Josiah Steele
Eric Vicente Stevens
Gabriela Stevens
Gavin Michael Straub
Kai Talley
Brooke Nicole Taylor
Maxwell Michael Allan Taylor
Jaiden Kaine Marion Terry
Grace Ann Thompkins
Tavarian Thompson
Aubrey Lamar Thompson Jr.
Filip Tmusic
Emily Grace Truett
Kadin Lamar Tyson
Sofia Grace Urzillo
Benjamin Lucas Hanna
Lieke Varenkamp
Elijah Timothy Vereen
Savanna Victoria Wactor
Ziya Amia Walker
Jazzelle Ora-Luna Saulter Ware
Thomas James Wayne
Emma Cason Westbrook
Luke Crayton White
Xaiber Rasheen White
Emma Faye Wicker
Collin Robert Wingard
Carlisha LaToya Workman
William J. Wozniak
Jenna Yanity
Gabriella Leigh Zachary
Jahleel Naasir Butler
Taylor Maree Clark
Micah Jeremiah McNamee
Megan Kathleen Stimman
Barbara Lynn Akridge
Omesia L. Ashford
Hope Alexandra Homa
Jakiera Kayanna Hutcherson
Donna Lynn Livingston
Elizabeth Andison Ashe Montgomery
Marlon James Sandifer
Ronny Nicole Stone
Virginia Leigh Bass
Cale Daniel Brown
Nadia Salene Burns
Shania Breona Easley
Kaitlyn Nicole Feller
Hannah Ghaly
Daniela Gutierrez
Tiffany Aureann Hammond
Timothy Carlisle Hartman Jr.
Kenneth Anthony Jamison
Stacey Hayes Miller
Alexus M. Nye
Jada Ahshyah Stanley
Kayla Grace Urbates
Amelia Margaret Waldrop
Erin Elaine Wilson
Joy Noel Darden
Cherlonda A. Towns
Nichole Ashley Waldron
Amaryah Mendez-Dorisca
Malaika Monai Mishoe-Brown
Levi Tucker Moore
D’Ante Ramone Parker
Tre Joshua Phillips
Jacie Rodriguez-Garcia
Colby Rogers
Margarita Nikonorova Roshka
Marley Elizabeth Claire Rourk
Daniel Isaiah Rowson
Madison Jade Schiffbauer
Britlyn Michelle Serio
John Micah Shivers
Alex Tyler Shook
Gabriel Lindler Soots
Keaton Bailey Steele
Ella Stone
Allie Grace Strickland
Elizabeth Rae Thomas
Lola Elisa Timmons
Hazel Vernon
Phillip Grant Wade
Collin Jermale Wakefield
Daniel Watson
Es’ence Janijah Watts
Luther Backman Worthy
Roqúe Joseph Heathcliffee Clendinen III
Jorge Luis Martinez Jr.
David Jeremiah Price
Tristin Reid Sundell
Shanya’ Alexandrea Abrams
Ella Joy Allardice
Sariah Cassandra Alston
Josi Leigh Aull
Ky’Heim Bethea
Wilbur Saxon Bouknight
Paige Rosetta-Mae Brown
Mason Michael Carfello
Emily Noelle Castaneda
Tatyanna Nicole Chapman
Fiona Carmella Clancy
Shannon Creagh
Gabriella Laura Darazi
Tyrese Anthony Dinkins
Paul C. Fisher
Myracle Gaillard
Tyrone Garlington Jr.
Lyndon Andra’e Dorelle Glover Jr.
Joshua Greig
Cheyenne Labassare Halford
Sierra Michelle Harley
Victor Belial Hennion
Helen Rose Johnson
Henry Johnson
Houston Samuel Jones
Brianna Gray Lazar
Ja’Nora Ra’Shawna Levell
Aina Miralles Lopez
Sydney Hope Marchese
Skyla Lynette Martin
Luis Antonio Martinez-Gullien
Mason G. Mayer
Bradford Windham Brooks
Christine Nicole Butler
Leigha Harris
Tamaya Lashawn Brooks
Susan J. Davies
Mikayla Brooke Dupree
Kennedy Ty’Ronna Alice Myers
Davion Michael Pyles
Emily Abigayle Thoms
Brad Douglas Washington
Kelsie Jo Young Aquirius Tion Abrams
Alexa Anderson
Konstantina E. Ayling
Timothy Wade Baker Jr.
Jacob Dee Brenner
Alexander Adrian Cherne
Alexander James Daly
Drew Eliot Davidson
Harlan Kaden Faircloth
Benedikt Jean-Claude Fischer
Mary Gary
Ronald Harold Goodwin Sr.
Ryan Christian Heisler
Matthew Tyler Hoelke
Preston Adonis DeShane Holmes
Eddie Martinez Horton Jr.
Kristen Michelle Kinard
Marcus Lee Kirkland Jr.
Archkela Shykeema Akhira Lane
Paula Katherine Leal
Jomar A Lugo López
Stephanie Savas Joannou Menefee
Kristy Nichole Parker
Andrew Robinson
Kale Ryan Schrader
Malakhi Anthony Stremlow
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