Spartanburg Methodist College wraps up regular season at Golden Bulls Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Spartanburg Methodist College track & field team closed out its regular season on Friday at the 2026 Golden Bulls Invitational, using the meet as a final tune-up ahead of next week’s Appalachian Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Despite temperatures climbing into the 90’s, the Pioneers delivered a series of strong performances, highlighted by a record-setting effort in the opening event of the day. The 4×100-meter relay team of Javion Brannon, Qamari Govan, Qya Clemons, and Romeo Brown clocked a school-record time of 40.89 seconds to finish second overall. The mark meets the NAIA “B” qualifying standard for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, scheduled for May 20–22 at Pulliam Stadium in Black Mountain, N.C., and currently ranks 11th nationally in the NAIA this season.

In the field events, Devon Brown set a new SMC record in the javelin with a winning throw of 177 feet, 4 inches. His mark stands as the third-best in the conference heading into the AAC Championships. Teammate Kaleb Shockley placed fifth with a personal-best throw of 135-2, also securing qualification for the conference meet.

On the track, Ryan Hunter made a strong debut in the outdoor 1500 meters, winning the event with a time of 4:04.30. Dante Hudnall recorded personal records in both the 800 meters (2:06.67) and the 1500 meters (4:25.72). Jalen Johnson also added to the Pioneers’ momentum, becoming the fourth SMC athlete to qualify for the AAC Championships in the 100 meters with a personal-best time of 11.04.

Additional personal-best performances included Jared Chinloy in the 200 meters (23.35), Quamayne Dodd in the 400 meters (56.44), John Jones in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.14), Wilson McClinton in the 800 meters (2:08.90), and Steven Strange in the 3000 meters (11:33.48).

The Pioneers will now turn their attention to the Appalachian Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships next week.