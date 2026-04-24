SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

Spartanburg Methodist College wraps up regular season at Golden Bulls Invitational

Courtesy of SMC Athletics
in
Courtesy of SMC Athletcs

Courtesy of SMC Athletcs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Spartanburg Methodist College track & field team closed out its regular season on Friday at the 2026 Golden Bulls Invitational, using the meet as a final tune-up ahead of next week’s Appalachian Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Despite temperatures climbing into the 90’s, the Pioneers delivered a series of strong performances, highlighted by a record-setting effort in the opening event of the day. The 4×100-meter relay team of Javion Brannon, Qamari Govan, Qya Clemons, and Romeo Brown clocked a school-record time of 40.89 seconds to finish second overall. The mark meets the NAIA “B” qualifying standard for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, scheduled for May 20–22 at Pulliam Stadium in Black Mountain, N.C., and currently ranks 11th nationally in the NAIA this season.

In the field events, Devon Brown set a new SMC record in the javelin with a winning throw of 177 feet, 4 inches. His mark stands as the third-best in the conference heading into the AAC Championships. Teammate Kaleb Shockley placed fifth with a personal-best throw of 135-2, also securing qualification for the conference meet.

On the track, Ryan Hunter made a strong debut in the outdoor 1500 meters, winning the event with a time of 4:04.30. Dante Hudnall recorded personal records in both the 800 meters (2:06.67) and the 1500 meters (4:25.72). Jalen Johnson also added to the Pioneers’ momentum, becoming the fourth SMC athlete to qualify for the AAC Championships in the 100 meters with a personal-best time of 11.04.

Additional personal-best performances included Jared Chinloy in the 200 meters (23.35), Quamayne Dodd in the 400 meters (56.44), John Jones in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.14), Wilson McClinton in the 800 meters (2:08.90), and Steven Strange in the 3000 meters (11:33.48).

The Pioneers will now turn their attention to the Appalachian Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *