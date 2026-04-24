Wolves drops final home weekend series to no.3 Catawba

NEWBERRY — Newberry baseball fell to Catawba, 8–5, Friday evening in SAC action at the Smith Road Complex after the Indians used a six-run first two innings to build an early advantage. The Wolves answered with a three-run first inning and added single runs in the third and fourth, but were unable to complete the comeback late.Finn McLaughlin led the Wolves offensively with a three-hit performance and three RBIs, while Jomar Lugo added two hits and scored twice from the top of the lineup. Chandler Mims and Logan Busenlehner each recorded a run brought home. Newberry finished with seven hits in the contest.

On the mound, Will Rissmiller pitched 4.1 very strong innings of relief holding the Indians to no runs and only three hits.

On Saturday, Newberry College Wolves starting pitchers Nick Riedel and Jake McGlynn gave the offense 12 innings of solid effort, but fell in a twinbill to close out the home season at Smith Road Complex to no.3 Catawba 5-3 and 6-2.

Riedel was solid in the opener, allowing only four hits and one earned run over six innings and left the game with a 3-1 lead, but Catawba rallied for two runs in the seventh and two in the ninth.

In game two, McGlynn had the Wolves within a run 3-2 after six innings before Catawba scored three in the seventh to put the game away.

Keillor Osbon, Logan Busenlehner and Finn McLaughlin each drove in runs in a three-run fifth inning that gave the Wolves the 3-1 lead in the opener before relinquishing it.

In game two, the Wolves rallied from down 3-0 with two runs in the sixth with RBI from Carson Hayes and Jomar Lugo.

Luke Compton had three hits in the twinbill with McLaughlin and Lugo each chipping in a pair of hits.

The Wolves move to 24-22 overall and 17-13 in the SAC with games against Mount Olive in Florence Tuesday and a crucial SAC three-game series at Mars Hill next weekend.