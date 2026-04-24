Wolves track & field deliver strong showing at SC State Track Classic

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Newberry College men’s and women’s track and field teams turned in a strong all-around performance at the SC State Sharonda Coleman-Singleton Track Classic, highlighted by multiple event victories and top-15 finishes across the board.

Leading the way for the Wolves were a trio of first-place finishes. On the men’s side, senior Tavarian Thompson sprinted to victory in the 400 meters with a time of 47.94, while junior Landon Tucker claimed the top spot in the 400-meter hurdles in 54.19. In the field, freshman Jaylen Cobb dominated the discus with a first-place throw of 45.84 meters. On the women’s side, freshman Cassidy Bouchard earned gold in the 800 meters, crossing in 59.52, while Adele Hillier won the discus with a mark of 36.60 meters. Senior Timothy Hartman added another win in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 50.74 meters, and junior Tyler Shumate captured first in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:03.93.

Newberry continued to stack top finishes with several runner-up and podium performances. Freshman Kylynn Boyd placed second in the women’s discus (34.69m) and added a third-place finish in the javelin (39.51m). Freshman Ryan Wright cleared 4.80 meters to place second in the men’s pole vault, while junior Kiori Butler secured third in the women’s shot put (11.78m). Sophomore Jamari Bennett sprinted to a second-place finish in the men’s 100 meters (10.62) and added a second-place showing in the 200 meters (21.68). Bryanna Thompson also contributed with a third-place finish in the women’s 100-meter hurdles (14.89).

Just off the podium, several Wolves delivered strong performances. Freshman Cohutta Brown placed fourth in the men’s long jump (6.99m), while junior Addison O’Cain finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (14.76). Freshman Camden Longdon took fifth in the men’s 5000 meters (17:46.18), and freshman Jordan Kent placed seventh in the men’s 800 meters (2:00.63).

Newberry also saw multiple athletes place within the top 10. Sophomore Olivia Hare finished sixth in the women’s 800 meters (2:24.32), while junior Brittany Montgomery placed ninth in the women’s 400-meter hurdles (1:08.21). Sophomore Kendall Parker secured ninth in the men’s long jump (6.32m), and sophomore Zion Jackson placed ninth in the men’s javelin (32.32m). Freshman Quentin Smith turned in a 13th-place finish in the men’s 200 meters (20.64).

Several Wolves added depth to the team’s results. Jonah Wendland placed 10th in the men’s 1500 meters (4:35.38), followed by Sullivan Smith in 11th (4:44.27) and Braylon Reier in 12th (4:51.03). In the women’s javelin, Gabriella Darazi placed 11th (16.72m) and Catherine Glover took 12th (14.98m). Penny Eke added a 10th-place finish in the women’s discus (17.99m) and ninth in the shot put (7.51m). Alexander Stewart placed 15th in the men’s discus (27.36m) and 13th in the shot put (8.21m), while Daytron Moorer finished 15th in the men’s long jump (5.66m). Kayleigh Geel rounded out the performances with a 15th-place finish in the women’s 800 meters (2:37.50).

The Wolves will compete next on April 29th at the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Championship in Emory, VA.