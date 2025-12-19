NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Football Coaches Association present its annual Palmetto Champions 2025 Awards on last week and three Newberry High School football coaches took home awards.

Head coach Cedrick Jeter took home the 3A Coach of the Year award after leading the Bulldogs to a 10-0 record in the regular season, a region title and advancing to the quarterfinals round of the 3A state playoffs.

Brian Redd took home the Assistant Coach of the Year and Elijah Sanders took home the Lineman Position Coach of the Year award.

Congratulations to the Bulldogs’ coaching staff for leading the young men in the Newberry community down the right direction and setting them up for a great future after high school and after their football playing days.

