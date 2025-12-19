NEWBERRY — Richard “Dexter” Odom, 74, of Newberry, South Carolina, passed away on December 8, 2025. He was born on January 27, 1951, in Decatur, Georgia, and is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kitty Edwards Odom; his children, Richard “Davis” Odom (Rochelle Tiedemann) and Kelsey Odom; and his brother, Mark Odom. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Dora Odom, and his sister, Angie Roberts.

Dexter graduated from Newberry College in 1973, where he met Kitty, and the two married at Wiles Chapel. They raised their family in Georgia near Lake Lanier and built Dexter’s Farm Inc. from a small roadside tomato stand into a successful regional business before returning to Newberry in 2008.

A former Newberry football standout and later a high school football official for 34 years, Dexter went on to serve Newberry College in several leadership roles, contributing significantly to athletics and campus development.

In support of advancing research on CTE, Dexter donated his brain to Boston University’s CTE Center and Brain Bank to help protect future generations of athletes. CTE is a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma. Because football shaped so much of Dexter’s life—his friendships, his opportunities, and many of his happiest memories—he wanted, even in death, to give something back to the sport he loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newberry College Athletics in Dexter’s honor.

To give online:

Visit www.newberry.edu/giving/givenow

In the “Tribute Gift” section, check the box labeled “This gift is in honor, memory, or support of someone” and write in “Dexter Odom.”

To give by mail:

Send checks to:

Scarlet & Gray Athletic Club

2100 College Street

Newberry, SC 29108

Please include “Dexter Odom” on the memo line.

In true Odom fashion, Dexter’s service was planned around Newberry College’s football schedule, especially as the team moves forward in the playoffs. The service celebrating his life will be held on January 3, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in Wiles Chapel on the Newberry College campus in Newberry, South Carolina, with a reception to follow. While it’s uncommon to provide a dress code, the family welcomes guests to attend in either traditional funeral attire or in Newberry College colors or gear—jerseys, polos, scarves, or anything that feels right to you—as a tribute to the place Dexter loved most.

Dexter was inducted into the Newberry College Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

He lettered in football for four years, starting at center for his last three and also specializing as a long snapper during his time with the Indians. A two time NAIA All-District 6 honoree, Odom completed his career in 1973. He was a part of the famed 1971 team that went 8-2-1, tying with the Little Four championship-winning team of 1924 for most wins in program history at the time. He is the eighth player or coach from the 1971 Indians to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

After graduation, Odom worked as a high school referee in both South Carolina and Georgia for the next 34 years, garnering the Georgia High School Association Referee of the Year award in 1992 and the Georgia Football Officials Association Official of the Year award in 1998. He later served as president of the GFOA in 2005.

He returned to Newberry in 2008, and has since served in several roles, including Director of the Athletic Club, Vice President for Business Affairs, Senior Vice President for Operations and Campus Planning, President of the Newberry College Foundation, Newberry College Board of Trustees, and Director of Campus Operations and Services. Immediately prior to his retirement he served as Associate Athletic Director for Business and Operations.