NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department recognized 32 student-athletes that will receive their degrees Saturday at December Commencement.
Twice a year the department recognizes student-athletes the day before commencement by presenting them with their student-athlete stoles and Wolves coins.
Today the department recognized one cheerleader, one baseball, two men’s basketball, 11 football, five men’s soccer, one women’s basketball, one women’s golf, three women’s lacrosse, one women’s tennis, one women’s track and field, one men’s track and field and four women’s volleyball student-athletes who will graduate Saturday morning.
Name | Sport
Savannah Armistead- Cheerleading
Wyatt Carey- Men’s Baseball
Reginald Abram- Men’s Basketball
Nyquille O’Fair- Men’s Basketball
Bradley Murtaugh- Football
Chandler Crumley- Football
Damarian Elmore- Football
Zach Carabo- Football
Dwayne Wright- Football
Hampton Smith- Football
Jalen West- Football
Jonathan Sexton- Football
Keith Desaussure- Football
Noah Mangum- Football
William Nettles- Football
Brayden Martinez- Men’s Soccer
Eric Freres- Men’s Soccer
Joel Martins- Men’s Soccer
Joshua Momodu- Men’s Soccer
Logan Knapp- Men’s Soccer
Lauren Livingston- Women’s Basketball
Annaclaire Yearick- Women’s Golf
Dasha Timms- Women’s Lacrosse
Victoria Noel- Women’s Lacrosse
Mackenzie Dorr- Women’s Lacrosse
Skyler Jackson- Women’s Tennis
Abigail Grooms- Women’s Track & Field
Larry Scott- Men’s Track & Field
Giovanna Ravanhani- Women’s Volleyball
Krysten Warren- Women’s Volleyball
Madison Watson- Women’s Volleyball
Samantha Shaffer- Women’s Volleyball