NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department recognized 32 student-athletes that will receive their degrees Saturday at December Commencement.

Twice a year the department recognizes student-athletes the day before commencement by presenting them with their student-athlete stoles and Wolves coins.

Today the department recognized one cheerleader, one baseball, two men’s basketball, 11 football, five men’s soccer, one women’s basketball, one women’s golf, three women’s lacrosse, one women’s tennis, one women’s track and field, one men’s track and field and four women’s volleyball student-athletes who will graduate Saturday morning.

Name | Sport

Savannah Armistead- Cheerleading

Wyatt Carey- Men’s Baseball

Reginald Abram- Men’s Basketball

Nyquille O’Fair- Men’s Basketball

Bradley Murtaugh- Football

Chandler Crumley- Football

Damarian Elmore- Football

Zach Carabo- Football

Dwayne Wright- Football

Hampton Smith- Football

Jalen West- Football

Jonathan Sexton- Football

Keith Desaussure- Football

Noah Mangum- Football

William Nettles- Football

Brayden Martinez- Men’s Soccer

Eric Freres- Men’s Soccer

Joel Martins- Men’s Soccer

Joshua Momodu- Men’s Soccer

Logan Knapp- Men’s Soccer

Lauren Livingston- Women’s Basketball

Annaclaire Yearick- Women’s Golf

Dasha Timms- Women’s Lacrosse

Victoria Noel- Women’s Lacrosse

Mackenzie Dorr- Women’s Lacrosse

Skyler Jackson- Women’s Tennis

Abigail Grooms- Women’s Track & Field

Larry Scott- Men’s Track & Field

Giovanna Ravanhani- Women’s Volleyball

Krysten Warren- Women’s Volleyball

Madison Watson- Women’s Volleyball

Samantha Shaffer- Women’s Volleyball