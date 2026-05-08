SAC postseason run concludes for Wolves women’s lacrosse at top-seeded Wingate

NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s lacrosse saw its South Atlantic Conference Tournament semifinal run come to a close on the road Tuesday afternoon, falling to top-seeded Wingate in a hard-fought matchup. The Wolves battled throughout against a strong Bulldogs squad, ultimately wrapping up their postseason with a 22-7 final against Wingate.

Newberry found themselves down 3-0 early, however Shannon Creagh found the back of the net to get on the board and cut the deficit to two. Wingate responded well with a few goals of their own, however that streak would end as Creagh navigated through the defense and scored her second goal of the match with less than a minute left in the first quarter with the Wolves now trailing, 8-2.

Creagh continued to fire away and quickly netted her third goal and earned a hat trick less than two minutes into the second quarter to cut the deficit to five. With less than two minutes remaining in the half, Nicole Dinapoli received a perfect pass from Jadie Burns and ripped it past the goalie to give Newberry its fourth goal of the half, heading into the break down 15-4.

In the third quarter, Jadie Burns, who’d scored in nine consecutive matches coming into today, increased the streak to 10 with a goal thanks to a well-placed pass by Ella Todd. Roughly two minutes later, Lana Howell got in herself, helping the Wolves end the quarter with two consecutive goals to set the score at 18-6 at the conclusion of three quarters.

The Wolves managed one more goal with under a minute remaining in the match, as Creagh neeted her fourth and final goal of the match.

Newberry concludes the season 10-9 in the semifinal round of the SAC Postseason women’s lacrosse tournament and will look to return to the postseason in the 2027 season.