Newberry College lands three on all-SAC women’s lacrosse team

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team placed three student-athletes on the 2025 South Atlantic Conference (SAC) All-Conference Team, with all three earning Second Team honors.

Attacker Ella Todd, midfielder Lana Howell, and defender Skylar Duval-Lewis were each recognized for their standout performances this season. Howell adds to her résumé after earning Third Team All-SAC honors last season, marking back-to-back all-conference selections.

Ella Todd | A | Second Team All-SAC

Todd led the Wolves offensively with 63 points on 22 goals and 41 assists across 18 starts. She added 7 ground balls and 9 caused turnovers while serving as a key playmaker in the attack.

Lana Howell | MF | Second Team All-SAC

Howell recorded 34 points (27 goals, 7 assists) while appearing in all 18 games, including eight starts. She contributed across the field with 19 ground balls, 15 caused turnovers, and 31 draw controls which was second-best on the team.

Skylar Duval-Lewis | D | Second Team All-SAC

Duval-Lewis anchored the defense, starting 17 games and making a heavy impact game in and game out, primarily in ground balls and draw controls, leading the team in both categories with 34 ground balls and 23 caused turnovers.

The Wolves finished 9-8 on the season and 6-4 in conference play, earning the five seed in the SAC postseason tournament.