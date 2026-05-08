Newberry College athletics department hosts annual Wolfies Awards

NEWBERRY — Newberry athletics held their annual “Wolfies” awards on Thursday, April 30. The banquet highlights student-athlete, coach, and team success. All programs packed Eleazar Arena for a formal night of food, festivities, and fun. The department handed out their annual awards for the best performances, community involvement, and more. Check out who took home awards at this year’s banquet:
Women’s Awards
Female Freshman of the Year – Amber Tozana, Field Hockey
Female Newcomer of the Year – Madison Gutierrez, Women’s Soccer
Female Individual Performance of the Year – Hazel Vernon, Women’s Tennis
Female Athlete of the Year – Parker Keeler, Field Hockey
Billy Douglas Community Award – Marykate Kent, Women’s Basketball
W L Laval Senior Athlete of the Year – Emma Westbrook, Field Hockey
Female Sport Coach of the Year – Hannah Dave, Field Hockey
Female Comeback Player of the Year – Adalene Gendill, Softball
Female Iron Wolf – Ava Espinoza, Women’s Soccer
Female Community Service Team of the Year – Women’s Basketball
Men’s Awards
Male Freshman of the Year – Nick Riedel, Baseball
Male Newcomer of the Year – De’Andre Coleman, Football
Male Individual Performance of the Year – Mikey Blandin, Football
Male Athlete of the Year – Reed Charpia, Football
Male Team of the Year – Football
Billy Douglas Community Award – Jonah Norris, Football
Jimmy Villeponteaux Senior Athlete of the Year – John Parker, Men’s Wrestling
Male Sport Coach of the Year – Todd Knight, Football
Male Comeback Player of the Year – Colby Rogers, Men’s Lacrosse
Male Iron Wolf – Devron Williams, Football
Male Community Service Team of the Year – Men’s Basketball
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