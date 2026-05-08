Newberry College athletics department hosts annual Wolfies Awards

NEWBERRY — Newberry athletics held their annual “Wolfies” awards on Thursday, April 30. The banquet highlights student-athlete, coach, and team success. All programs packed Eleazar Arena for a formal night of food, festivities, and fun. The department handed out their annual awards for the best performances, community involvement, and more. Check out who took home awards at this year’s banquet:

Women’s Awards

Female Freshman of the Year – Amber Tozana, Field Hockey

Female Newcomer of the Year – Madison Gutierrez, Women’s Soccer

Female Individual Performance of the Year – Hazel Vernon, Women’s Tennis

Female Athlete of the Year – Parker Keeler, Field Hockey

Billy Douglas Community Award – Marykate Kent, Women’s Basketball

W L Laval Senior Athlete of the Year – Emma Westbrook, Field Hockey

Female Sport Coach of the Year – Hannah Dave, Field Hockey

Female Comeback Player of the Year – Adalene Gendill, Softball

Female Iron Wolf – Ava Espinoza, Women’s Soccer

Female Community Service Team of the Year – Women’s Basketball

Men’s Awards

Male Freshman of the Year – Nick Riedel, Baseball

Male Newcomer of the Year – De’Andre Coleman, Football

Male Individual Performance of the Year – Mikey Blandin, Football

Male Athlete of the Year – Reed Charpia, Football

Male Team of the Year – Football

Billy Douglas Community Award – Jonah Norris, Football

Jimmy Villeponteaux Senior Athlete of the Year – John Parker, Men’s Wrestling

Male Sport Coach of the Year – Todd Knight, Football

Male Comeback Player of the Year – Colby Rogers, Men’s Lacrosse

Male Iron Wolf – Devron Williams, Football

Male Community Service Team of the Year – Men’s Basketball