Ribbon cutting held for Bernardo Hospice Care

NEWBERRY — Dr. Michael Bernardo has been a staple in the Newberry community for over 30 years, providing care for families in all stages of life, from childbirth and adult medicine to making the transition to geriatric care and opening his own hospice practice, Bernardo Hospice Care, in 2023.

Last week, Bernardo Hospice Care was officially welcomed into the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Community Liaison Kelly Jo Hamilton said it’s been exciting to get to know the people in the community and to watch the growth of the practice in the last three years.

Hamilton said being in the community allows Bernardo and the staff at Bernardo Hospice Care to educate the community – not only about hospice care – but healthy living.

In an interview with The Newberry Observer earlier this year when Bernardo was named Physician of the Year by the SC Home Care & Hospice Association, Bernardo said after taking care of families for so many years, the transition to geriatrics/hospice has been very rewarding, noting that he often starts taking care of some of his former patients while practicing family medicine years later.

“It’s more than just taking care of the patient,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton noted that Bernardo can see patient in-office, but if a patient is unable to come to them, Bernardo can also go to the patient. She added that when Bernardo first opened the practice he made it a goal to hire local employees to help take care of patients in the community, building from the ground up and hiring local.

“Hospice is hard and the connection to the community is so important,” Hamilton said. “And it’s important that you pick a hospice where you’re a priority.”

Bernardo is actively involved in the community, providing educational presentations to organizations locally and far away. He also dedicates time to monthly “Lunch and Learns” where he shares knowledge, addresses concerns and encourages discussion across all disciplines. He said the focus is to give people the best quality of life and help them age as healthy as possible.

With the opening of Bernardo Hospice Care, Hamilton said they are available to schedule educational visits for people to learn more about hospice care. Bernardo Hospice Care is located at 2306 Harrington Street, Suite 1, Newberry. For more information, call 803-321-3035 or visit bernardohospice.com.