WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Lady Wolverines are off to a rough start to begin the new year and has now loss two consecutive games to start 2026. Whitmire(3-7, 2-5 region 1-A) fell 46-18 to Ware Shoals(6-6, 5-1 region 1-A) at home in a region battle on Tuesday, Jan. 5th.

The Lady Wolverines had their first home game of 2026 to start the second half of their season and hoped that would start better than it ended in 2025. Coming off the long winter break, Whitmire loss on the road to Abbeville but had a chance to upset the best team in the region on Tuesday evening.

The first quarter was an offensive struggle for both teams, but Whitmire held a 9-6 lead at the end of the opening period. Then, the wheels began to fall of the wagon for the home team in the second quarter.

They were held scoreless for the entire second period, and the Lady Hornets began to dominate the game. They outscored Whitmire 17-0 and their junior center Stella Eichhorn dominate the paint. She finished the game with 20 points, 21 rebounds and seven steals.

Whitmire trailed 23-9 at halftime and things didn’t get much better in the second half of this game.

Ware Shoals defensive intensity and pressure continued in the third quarter. They were able to increase their lead and basically put the Lady Wolverines to bed in the third quarter. Whitmire was held scoreless until the final two minutes of the quarter and only scored four points as a team in the third period.

Wolverines’ all-region forward Brooklynn Babb struggled dealing with the size of the Hornets and she was held scoreless in this game. Sophomore guard Bella King provided a nice spark off the bench with five points for Whitmire but it was not enough. The home team trailed 37-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Ware Shoals ended the game by dominating the rebounding battle and the turnover battle. They out rebounded Whitmire 57-20, forced 35 plus turnovers and had 24 steals.

