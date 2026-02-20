GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Newberry Academy varsity boys’ basketball team brought home their second consecutive region championship.

The Eagles are trending in the right direction at the right time of the year. They closed out the regular season winning four of their last five games, and took that hot streak into the SCISA 1A region III tournament this past weekend.

Newberry Academy was able to lock up the second overall seed in the region tournament after defeating King Academy at home. Then, they were took down Anderson Christian 48-33 on Friday, Feb. 13th at home to advance to the championship game on Saturday, Feb. 14th.

They traveled to Greenwood Christian Academy on Saturday to face King Academy again in the region championship game. The Eagles were able to take down King Academy for the third time this season and secure back-to-back region titles. Congratulations to the Eagles and head coach Scott Gardner.

