FRANKLIN SPRINGS, GA – Newberry men’s volleyball won the third set and pushed throughout the night, but the Wolves ultimately fell 3–1 at Emmanuel on Feb. 13 in Franklin Springs, Georgia. Emmanuel claimed the match by set scores of 25–15, 25–19, 20–25, 25–22, as Newberry hit .139 with 32 kills, 29 assists, 41 digs, and eight total blocks.

After dropping the opening two sets, the Wolves responded with their best offensive frame in Set 3, posting 11 kills on a .231 hitting clip while holding Emmanuel to .143 to take the set 25–20. Newberry stayed within striking distance late again in the fourth before Emmanuel closed out the match 25–22.

Individually, Lucas Nieves led Newberry with nine kills, while Ignacio Rodriguez added six kills and the Wolves’ lone ace. Setter Tibulo Smith paced the offense with 16 assists, and Preston Anderson anchored the back row with 12 digs. At the net, Carson Kramer posted a match-high six block assists as Newberry finished with an 8–7 edge in blocks.