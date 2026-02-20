NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s lacrosse improved to 3–0 on the season with a commanding 16–3 victory over North Greenville University on Saturday at Setzler Field. From the opening draw, the Wolves controlled the tempo on both ends of the field, using a fast-paced offensive attack and disciplined defensive effort to dictate play for all four quarters.

Offensively, the Wolves showcased impressive balance and depth. Ella Todd led the way with a team-high four goals and two assists, orchestrating the attack and creating scoring chances both for herself and her teammates. Jadie Burns contributed three goals, consistently finding space in the offensive zone and finishing efficiently. Shannon Creagh and Olivia O’Hara each recorded two goals and one assist, further highlighting the Wolves’ versatility in the midfield and attack. Additional goals were added by Scythe Shephard, Tomi Newkirk, Madison Schiffbauer, Tunie Mullen, and Nicole DiNapoli, demonstrating Newberry’s ability to spread the scoring across the roster.

Newberry wasted no time setting the tone, erupting for five goals in the first quarter while holding the Trailbrazers scoreless. The Wolves continued to apply pressure in the second quarter, adding four more goals to take a 9–2 lead into halftime. Their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities and maintain possession proved critical, as the defense limited quality looks and forced North Greenville into difficult offensive sets.

Coming out of the break, Newberry maintained its intensity. The Wolves posted four unanswered goals in the third quarter, stretching the lead to double digits and effectively putting the game out of reach. In the final quarter, Newberry added three more goals while allowing just one, sealing the 16–3 final score and completing a wire-to-wire performance. Defensively, the Wolves remained disciplined throughout the contest, limiting North Greenville to just two goals in the first half and one in the second. The defensive unit’s communication and pressure disrupted the Crusaders’ rhythm, while strong play in transition allowed Newberry to turn defensive stops into scoring opportunities.

The Wolves will be on the road to face Lander on Feburary 18th at 4:00 p.m.