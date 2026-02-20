22 Wolves named to National Academic Squad, Nine earned Scholars of Distinction
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College field hockey team continues to dominate on the field and in the classroom.
The National Field Hockey Coaches Association honored 22 different Wolves for their academic achievements.
The NFHCA recognized 144 exceptional undergraduate student-athletes as 2025 Division II Scholars of Distinction. This honor celebrates student-athletes who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher through the fall semester and were nominated by their NFHCA member coaches.
Notably, 26 honorees earned this distinction for the fourth consecutive year.
Nine Newberry College Wolves earned the honor with three, Emme Beck, Emma Hulsmeyer and Lieke Varenkamp earning the distinction for a fourth consecutive season.
Emme Beck
Wibien Dahmen
Kensley Harris
Emma Hulsmeyer
Payton Keeler
Agustina Montserrat
Katie Sharron
Emma Swatski
Lieke Varenkamp
The NFHCA also recognized more than 440 outstanding undergraduate student-athletes from 34 institutions named to the 2025 Division II National Academic Squad.
Sponsored by OPA Winning Teams, the NFHCA National Academic Squad program honors undergraduate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher through the fall semester, nominated by their NFHCA member coaches.
Twenty-two different Wolves achieved the honor with Hulsmeyer, Varenkamp and Agustina Montserrat were named to the team for a fourth consecutive year.
Ella Allardice
Jazmin Allen-Gregory
Zoe Barker
Emme Beck
Wibien Dahmen
Karlijn Frenken
Kensley Harris
Emma Hulsmeyer
Parker Keeler
Payton Keeler
Georgia Langley
Savanna Lippe
Ayanda Mangenah
Cassandra Mauck
Agustina Montserrat
Mia Pancoast
Katie Sharron
Olivia Smith
Emma Swatski
Amber Tozana
Lieke Varenkamp
Graysen Wright