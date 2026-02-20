NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs had a tough time overcoming the length and size of the Raiders. Newberry(9-13, 2-5 region 4-AAA) fell 73-50 to Keenan(20-6, 7-1 region 4-AAA) at home on Tuesday, Feb. 10th.

The Raiders played spoilers to the Bulldogs on Senior Night. Both teams entered the game trending in opposite directions. Keenan came into Tuesday’s contest winners of three consecutive games including defeating Newberry at home on January 23. Newberry entered the game losers of three of their last four games and battling some injuries from their key players.

The energy was high before the game as the gymnasium was packed to celebrate the class of 2026 on Senior Night. The Bulldogs were able to feed off that energy. The home team jumped out to an early lead, but the Raiders were able to battle back.

Senior guard Kenton Caldwell scored seven points in the first quarter and also added a few assists. Keenan closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run and led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, senior center AJ Jeter got things on the offensive end in the second quarter for the Bulldogs to provide some support to Caldwell. He was able to get to the free throw line and scored some easy baskets in transition including a dunk to get the crowd out of their seats.

Jeter scored seven of the Bulldogs’ 15 total points they scored in the second quarter. He also was able to get a buzzer beater lay-up to close out the first half. Newberry still trailed 36-26 at halftime.

The Raiders made their run in the third quarter and distance themselves on the scoreboard. They were able to go on a 8-3 run to start the second half and build a 15 point lead, 44-29. Newberry was held to just 10 points in the third period and found themselves trailing 53-36 going into the fourth quarter.

Keenan was able to close out the Bulldogs in the fourth period and get the season sweep. Despite Jeter and Caldwell’s outstanding play in the first half, they were both held in check in the second half. Caldwell finished with 13 points but scored 11 in the first half. Jeter finished with 13 points as well but scored of eight in the first half.

Senior forward Jason Dunbar made his return and had energy early on but seem to run out of gas in the second half after being out for nearly two weeks due to injury.

“The kids played hard, they played hard and our seniors did as well. Its unbelievable to see this class leaving soon. The boys fought even though we were down one tonight, but we had some youngsters that played well in their place. We are getting healthy and we are getting healthy at the right time,” said Bulldogs head coach Adonis Hill.

The player he was referring to that didn’t play was senior guard Gavin Brown. He was out due to injury, but Hill was optimistic that Brown would be back in time for the playoffs.

The Bulldogs will lose six seniors after this season and Hill spoke about their impact on their program.

“This group means a lot. A couple of them played as eighth graders. Not only do I have good basketball players but all six are great kids. I can promise you that every last one of those guys are going to be champions in life or whatever. All six will be doing something positive,” said Hill.

Congrats to the class of 2026; Le’Matthis Whitener, AJ Jeter, Gavin Brown, Jason Dunbar, Kenton Caldwell and Kendarvis Houston. Whitener, Jeter and Caldwell have all committed to play ball. Whitener and Caldwell will be playing college football at the next level while Jeter will be playing college basketball.

Newberry will be on the road to face Swansea in their regular season finale on Thursday, Feb. 12th.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3119 or on X @TheNBOnews