NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to Francis Marion on Wednesday afternoon in non-conference play at home.

The Wolves earned their lone team point at the top of the singles lineup as Daniel Watson turned in a strong performance at No.1. After falling in the opening set, Watson responded with a composed and resilient effort, defeating Miguel Maia in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, to secure the victory for Newberry.

Watson also contributed in doubles play, teaming with Martin Posada Garcia at the No. 1 position. The duo delivered Newberry’s lone doubles win of the afternoon with a 6-4 triumph over Maia and Viktor Viraghalmi, finishing as the Wolves’ most successful pairing on the day.

Francis Marion claimed the remaining singles points despite competitive stretches throughout the lineup. Noel Bartz battled at No.5 singles, narrowly falling 7-5, 6-4, while Sohei Kamiyama pushed the opening set to a tiebreak at No. 6 before dropping the match 7-6, 6-0. Maxime Dierickx (No.2), Senthen Reddy (No.3), and Posada Garcia (No.4) also competed in singles action for the Wolves.

In doubles competition, Reddy and Kamiyama fell 7-5 at the No.2 spot, and Bartz and Dierickx dropped a 7-5 decision at No.3.

The Wolves will return to action on February 17th to face off against Lander University at Home.