COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – The NFHCA has honored the Newberry College field hockey coaching staff—Head Coach Hannah Dave and Assistant Coaches Khotsofalo Pheko and Tamsin Bangert—as the 2025 NFHCA Division II Atlantic Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

This distinguished recognition caps a historic season for Newberry. The Wolves captured both the conference regular-season and tournament titles, earned the No. 1 national seed, and advanced to the first NCAA Tournament final in program history. Newberry finished with a dominant 20–1 overall record and a flawless 10–0 mark in conference play. The Wolves also recorded 11 shutouts, led the nation in winning percentage (0.952), scoring margin (4.20), and goals per game (5.00), and ranked second nationally in both goals-against average (0.76) and total shutouts.

With this honor, the Newberry coaching staff joins other regional winners and becomes eligible for the 2025 NFHCA Division II National Coaching Staff of the Year, which will be announced at the NFHCA Hall of Fame Awards Dinner on January 15, 2026.