Mikayla Conwell named All-Conference Carolinas Second Team

NEWBERRY — Newberry sophomore Mikayla Conwell has been named to the All-Conference Carolinas Second Team, as announced by the league office.

Conwell has been a key contributor for Newberry throughout the 2026 season, showcasing versatility and consistency across multiple events. In the compulsory acro heat, Conwell performs all three sequences, each meet, helping post a season-high score of 6.95 out of 8.0, while also contributing to a 7.15 out of 8.0 season high in the compulsory toss. In the acro event, she competes as a top in the six-element heat, executing skills including a 2-2 press extension and inversion sequences, with the group earning a season-best 7.7 out of 8.3 against Converse and Mars Hill.

Conwell has also demonstrated strong progression in the pyramid event, helping achieve a season-high 8.95 out of 9.3 in the inversion pyramid. In the second half of meets, she contributes in both synchronized and open toss heats, including a front layout and a front layout 360, which scored a season-high 8.8 out of 9.25. In the team event, Conwell continues to deliver with consistent tumbling passes and acro elements, playing a vital role in Newberry’s scoring success throughout the season.