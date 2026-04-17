Wolves softball drops doubleheader at Emory & Henry

EMORY, VA – Newberry softball dropped both games of a SAC doubleheader at Emory & Henry on Saturday, falling 9–1 in game one before an 8–1 setback in game two. The Wolves were limited to two runs across the day as the Wasps used early scoring in both contests to secure the sweep.

Game 1: Emory & Henry 9, Newberry 1 (6 Innings)

The Wolves were limited to one hit in a 9–1 loss to Emory & Henry in the opening game of Saturday’s SAC doubleheader. The Wolves broke through in the fifth inning on a solo home run but the Wasps answered with six runs in the sixth to pull away late.

Katie Henri provided Newberry’s lone hit with a solo home run and finished with the team’s only RBI of the contest.

In the circle, Katie Kapusta worked 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts, while Abigail Brewton entered in relief in the sixth inning.

Game 2: Emory & Henry 8, Newberry 1

Emory & Henry scored six runs in the opening inning and added insurance runs in the second and sixth frames to pull away early in game two.

Christine Butler led the Wolves with two hits, while Avery Ingram, Katie Henri, Haidyn Campbell, and Brooke Crosby each added hits as part of Newberry’s six-hit effort.

Henri recorded the Wolves’ lone RBI with a double in the fourth inning.

In the circle, Samantha Minick provided 5.1 innings of relief and allowed just one earned run while striking out two.

The Wolves will return to the Berry in their next SAC doubleheader vs. Wingate on Wednesday at 1pm.