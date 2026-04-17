NewberryCollege men’s volleyball concludes inaugural season

NEWBERRY – Newberry fell to Life (Ga.) in straight sets (26–24, 25–20, 25–16) Friday afternoon at Eleazer Arena in the Wolves’ season finale. Newberry battled closely in the opening set before Life pulled away late and finished the match hitting .382 to secure the three-set victory.

Timothy Cox led the Wolves with 10 kills and two service aces, while Preston Anderson added seven kills.

Lucas Nieves contributed six kills and a team-high seven digs, and Greyson Crumpton finished with 28 assists to pace the Newberry offense.

The Wolves finish their first season with a 6-16 overall record. Stay tuned for more Wolves coverage next season!