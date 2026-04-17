Lady Wolverines score 17 runs to defeat Newberry and extend win streak

NEWBERRY — The Lady Wolverines are rolling through their schedule with another impressive win to extend their win streak to 11 games. Whitmire(11-3, 8-1 region 1-A) defeated Newberry(3-8, 0-2 region) 17-0 on Wednesday, April 8th on the road to keep their win streak alive.

Whitmire’s varsity softball team have rolled through opponents and Newberry were the latest victims. Caden Roberts got the start in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs and she had a rough outing against this high powered offense. Whitmire wasted no time getting runs on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Sophomore Alleigh Corley added to their 1-0 lead after she had a RBI single to make the score 2-0. Roberts loaded the bases with back-to-back walks. Then, walked two more batters to score another two more runs. Whitmire added another run on sacrifice ground ball to make the score 5-0 at the end of the first inning.

Kenleigh Epps got the start at pitcher for Whitmire and she dominated like she often does. She recorded two strikeouts and gave up one hit in the first inning but didn’t allow a run to be scored. Syrenity Trapp was the one Bulldog to get the hit, which was a single. Her teammates couldn’t get anything going to advance her on base or bring her in for a score.

The Lady Wolverines went right back to work at the top of the second inning as Autumn Gilliam was able to get a single to start things off for them. Chloe Hix was able to get a RBI double to bring Gilliam in for a score and she picked up an extra base herself on a throwing error made by Newberry. Kinsely Hood was able to get a clutch hit for a double that brought Hix in for their second run of the inning.

Epps cleared the bases with a RBI triple that scored three runs after the bases were loaded with back-to-back walks. Whitmire held a commanding 11-0 lead. Whitmire would add five more runs to the scoreboard and held a 15-0 lead at the end of the second inning.

Newberry struggles at the plate continued and they couldn’t touch what Epps was throwing. She finished the game with five strikeouts, no walks and only gave up one hit. Whitmire would add two more runs at the top of the third inning and close out the game.

“The girls do a good job of keeping themselves focused. I gave them all of last week off after the doubleheaders and they came back this week and didn’t miss a beat. They went right back to work and our motto all year has been get one percent better everyday. We feel if you get one percent better everyday then you are moving in the right direction,”said head coach Andrew Campbell.

“They have bought into it and we also talk about competing against ourselves everyday. They do that as well and they don’t care who we play. If you look at our schedule then you will see that we play a lot of good teams but this win streak is all of them not me. These girls work hard!”

The Wolverines win streak started March 11 with a 10-0 at home against Newberry. They have beat three teams twice during the win streak, has registered seven shut outs during that span and has now ended six consecutive games early due to mercy rule being applied. In addition, they have outscored opponents 95-0 in the last six games of the win streak.

Whitmire will be back in action on Monday, April 13 at home against Chester. Newberry will have to quickly pick themselves up because they return back to action on Friday, April 10th against Silver Bluff on the road.