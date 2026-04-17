Bulldogs set to honor 1981 State Championship Baseball team

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School will honor the 1981 State Championship varsity baseball team on April 30th at Bill Harvey Field against Swansea. The first pitch will be at 6:00 p.m and head coach Dylan Skinner and his coaching staff would love to have the entire community come out to celebrate with them on this special night.

“LEGENDS RETURNING!: We are proud to honor the 1981 State Championship Team on April 30th for our Third Annual Alumni Night. This team set the standard for excellence and laid the foundation for our program’s tradition. We’re excited to welcome these players and coaches back to the field and celebrate their incredible accomplishment. Come out and help us recognize this special group and be part of a great night of Newberry baseball!”