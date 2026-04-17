Wolverines extends win streak with a dominant performance against Whitmire

NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs varsity baseball team came out on top against Whitmire in the county rivalry game to extend their win streak to five consecutive games. Newberry(10-7

, 3-3 region 5-AAA) defeated Whitmire(6-9, 3-2 region 2-A) by the score of 18-9 at home on Wednesday, April 8th to keep their win streak alive.

Newberry had a rough stretch of games to end the month of March, but they were able to right the ship and get the season back on track by ripping off a four game win streak to start April. They looked to keep things going against Whitmire at home on a rare cold spring evening.

The Wolverines were able to quickly get on the scoreboard at the top of the first inning. They were able to quickly take a 2-0 lead, but Newberry would respond at the bottom half of the first inning. The Bulldogs were able to cut the deficit and trailed 2-1 heading into the second inning.

The Bulldogs would explode on offense at the bottom half of the second inning by putting four runs on the scoreboard to take a 5-2 lead. Whitmire would quickly respond with an offensive explosion of their own and score five runs at the top of third inning to reclaim the lead, 7-5.

Newberry would not go away quietly and they would score six runs at the bottom of the third inning to reclaim the lead again. They would lead 11-7 at the end of the third inning and would not relinquish it.

Whitmire would have their opportunities to make a comeback late in this game, but couldn’t take advantage of them. Two base runners were left stranded in scoring position at the top of the fourth inning. The Bulldogs added to their lead at the bottom of the fifth inning with two more runs to now lead 13-9 going into the sixth inning.

The Wolverines were able to cut into the deficit by adding two runs to the scoreboard at the top of sixth inning, but they couldn’t stop the Bulldogs from adding more runs. Newberry would score five more runs at the bottom of the sixth inning to close out the game.

Despite the loss, Kaden Malpass was able to register two hits and two RBIs. Crue Keller also had a solid game with a hit and three stolen bases. Jacorian Epps got the start on the mound and was handed the loss, but did give them three solid innings.

Newberry will return back to the diamond on April 14th to face Swansea at home. Whitmire will have to quickly regroup because they are back in action on April 10th at home against Green Upstate.