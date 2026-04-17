Lucas Nieves & Preston Anderson earn IVA Second Team honors

NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s volleyball standouts Lucas Nieves, a junior, and Preston Anderson, a freshman, have been named to the Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (IVA) Second Team All-Conference, as announced by the league, recognizing their strong performances and consistent contributions throughout the season.

Nieves was a key offensive presence for the Wolves, providing reliable scoring and helping anchor the team’s attack in multiple matchups. His ability to perform under high pressure and maintain consistency throughout the season made him a standout for postseason honors.

Anderson also played a pivotal role, contributing across the stat sheet with his all-around play. His impact extended beyond a single facet of the game, as he delivered strong performances both offensively and defensively while helping stabilize the team’s overall play during conference competition.