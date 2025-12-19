MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — For the second consecutive season the Newberry High School Bulldogs had a coach and student-athletes selected to participate in the Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl. Senior wide receiver Jamere Crooks, senior defensive lineman Jordan Wright and assistant coach Art Boozer.

The game was played on Saturday, Dec. 13th and both Crooks and Wright were on the losing ends. The North defeated the South team 35-27 in a thrilling game. The South had a chance to win it at the end with late game drive, but were stopped by the North team’s defense on a fourth down play.

The winner pf Mr.Football for South Carolina was also announced at halftime. Tamarion Watkins of Northwestern High School took home the award this year.

Congratulations, all three Bulldogs who were selected to participate and good luck at the next level.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3119 or on X @TheNBOnews