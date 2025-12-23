Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration from December 26-January 1. Celebrated in many African American homes, Kwanzaa honors African heritage and African American culture. Celebrations often include singing, and dancing, storytelling, poetry reading, African drumming, and of course traditional meals that have been passed down through generations in the African American culture. Many African Americans who celebrate Kwanzaa do so in addition to celebrating Christmas such as my family!

During the weeklong celebration, there are seven guiding principles to be discussed during the observance of Kwanzaa.

Day One: Umoja (Unity) To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

Day Two: Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) To define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves.

Day Three: Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) To build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and to solve them together.

Day Four: Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) To build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.

Day Five: Nia (Purpose) To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community to restore our people to their traditional greatness.

Day Six: Kuumba (Creativity) To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.

Day Seven: Imani (Faith) To believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

I want to highlight the first principle today! Umoja (Unity) To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

“Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.” – Psalm 133:1

Umoja calls us to strive for togetherness within our families, our communities, and among all our people. It is a principle that reminds us that we are stronger, wiser, and more resilient when we move as one.

Unity is not just an idea; it is a divine calling. Scripture teaches us that God designed us to live, work, and grow in harmony with one another. In Romans Chapter 12, verses 4–5 reminds us, “For as we have many members in one body… so we, being many, are one body in Christ, and individual members of one another.” God never intended for us to walk alone. From Genesis to the Gospels, unity is presented as a gift, a responsibility, and a reflection of God’s own love.

When I think about unity, I think about where I come from. I come from a big, close-knit family. One that doesn’t just talk about unity but lives it. In my family, unity looks like gathering around the table, lifting each other up in hard times, celebrating victories, and standing as one whenever life demands strength. It is in the laughter we share, the lessons passed down through generations, and the unspoken commitment that no one stands alone. Growing up in this environment taught me early that unity is a form of love. A love that sustains, restores, and builds.

This year, unity took on an even deeper meaning for me as I accomplished one of the greatest milestones of my life: marrying the love of my life, Kristen Michelle 13 days ago! In stepping into this covenant, I learned firsthand what Scripture means when it says, “and the two shall become one flesh.” Marriage is a sacred unity! Two souls choosing every day to walk together, support each other, and build a life that honors God. Kristen and I come from different paths; but through love, faith, and purpose, God has merged our journeys into one! In our marriage, I have seen unity not just as a principle, but as a living, breathing promise.

Umoja calls us to extend that same unity beyond our homes. To our schools, our workplaces, our community, and our churches. It calls the younger generation to honor the wisdom of the elders and invites our elders to pour their blessings and wisdom into the youth rising behind them. Unity bridges the gaps between us and transforms our community into a powerful force for good.

As we continue this season of reflection, may we recommit ourselves to Umoja. May we practice unity in our relationships, our service, and our daily walk. And may we remember the timeless African proverb:

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

This Kwanzaa, may we choose to go far! Together in UNITY, in LOVE, and in PEACE!

You are welcome to join me in prayer.

Dear Heavenly Father,

I pray for unity and understanding among our community’s, different cultures, and nationalities. Help us to recognize each culture’s unique gifts and strengths. Allow us to celebrate and appreciate our diversity. May we learn to listen and respect one another and work together towards a common goal of harmony and peace. Open our eyes to those who are struggling and need help. Let us be your hands to show all the love of God’s generosity. Grant us the courage and compassion to stand up for justice and equality and work towards a community where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. May you continue to make our Newberry community one of peace where everyone may flourish. In Jesus name I pray, Amen.