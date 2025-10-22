NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior forward Emma Westbrook has been named the NFHCA Division II Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Westbrook put together a dominant week for the Wolves, scoring four goals and totaling eight points across two matches. Her standout performance came in a 3–2 victory over then-No. 7 Lander, where she recorded a hat trick and netted the game-winning goal to help Newberry secure the upset. The Dover, Delaware native’s offensive production has been a driving force behind Newberry’s recent success and continued climb in the South Atlantic Conference standings.

In addition to the national honor, Westbrook was also recognized as the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, marking a clean sweep of the week’s top awards. Each week during the season, the NFHCA recognizes one offensive and one defensive standout in each NCAA division for exceptional performance. Westbrook’s recognition marks another milestone in her impressive career, as she continues to make history as Newberry’s all-time leader in career points.

Newberry returns to action on Saturday, October 18, traveling to face Lincoln Memorial at 12 p.m.