NEWBERRY – The Newberry College men’s soccer team earned a dominant 4-0 victory over Bob Jones University on Tuesday night at the Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves (5-1-2) struck early as Tomás Queirós netted his third goal of the season in the seventh minute off a rebound, with assists from Ben Curtis and George Rathmill. Newberry controlled possession throughout the match, outshooting the Bruins 23-9.

In the second half, the Wolves’ attack hit its stride. Benu Yasin Cetin doubled the lead in the 52nd minute after a setup from Alex Lopez, before Denys Bekhvandi volleyed home his first collegiate goal off assists from Filip Tmusic and Brendon Excellent in the 71st minute. Lopez capped off the scoring just four minutes later with his second goal of the season on a deflected shot.

Goalkeepers Charlie Clark and Logan Knapp combined for the shutout, with Clark recording one save in over 70 minutes of action. The Wolves held Bob Jones to just one shot on goal, marking their fifth clean sheet of the season.

Newberry returns to South Atlantic Conference play this weekend as they travel to take on Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 5:30pm.