NEWBERRY – The Newberry College field hockey team delivered another commanding performance on Wednesday afternoon, earning a 9–1 victory over Lincoln Memorial at Setzler Field. The Wolves improved to 9–0 overall and 5–0 in South Atlantic Conference play with the win.

Newberry set the tone early, striking three times in the opening quarter. Finet Heemskerk got the scoring started just over three minutes into the game, followed by goals from Payton Keeler and Lieke Varenkamp to give the Wolves a 3–0 lead after the first period.

Amber Tozana added to the tally in the second quarter with a goal of her own, sending Newberry into halftime with a comfortable 4–0 advantage. The Wolves erupted for four more goals in the third period. Emma Westbrook started the scoring off an assist from Parker Keeler, while Payton Keeler added her second of the day shortly after—also assisted by Parker. Varenkamp and Tozana each struck again to push Newberry’s lead to 8–0 heading into the final frame.

In the fourth, Parker Keeler capped off her strong outing with a goal before Lincoln Memorial scored late to make it 9–1. Westbrook finished with one goal on six shots, five of which were on target, while Tozana and Payton Keeler each tallied two goals apiece. Parker Keeler recorded one goal and two assists in the victory. Ayanda Mangenah, Kensley Harris, and Olivia Zavacki split time in the cage for the Wolves.

Newberry controlled the pace throughout, outshooting Lincoln Memorial 27–2 and holding an 18–1 advantage in shots on goal.

With her goal, Emma Westbrook is now tied for the most career points in program history. The Wolves return to Setzler Field on Saturday, October 11 at 2 p.m. when they host Lander in another conference matchup.