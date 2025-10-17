DUE WEST, S.C. — The Wolverines are in the midst of bad dream that they just can’t seem to wake up from. Whitmire(2-5, 0-2 region 1-A) fell 49-12 to Dixie(6-1,2-0 region 1-A) on Friday, Oct. 10th to have their losing streak extended to five games.

The 2-0 start for the Wolverines almost seem like two seasons ago with the way things have gone for them over the last few weeks.

Starting quarterback Kaden Malpass had by far his worst game of the season. He was 3-of-10 passing with only 57 passing yards and threw two interceptions. He was under pressure all night and the Hornets’ defensive front would not let up.

Kingston Green and D’Angelo Ruff were the only bright spots on offense for the Wolverines in this game. Green had 24 carries and 124 rushing yards . Ruff also had a big day on the ground with 16 attempts and 83 rushing yards.

After scoring 26 and 18 points in the first two games of the season, the Wolverines’ offense is averaging just 9.6 points per game during their five game losing streak.

Whitmire will have to lick their wounds and quickly regroup because they have a big region matchup on this upcoming Friday, Oct. 17th. They will host Abbeville at home for Homecoming whose outscored opponents 119-14 over their last two games.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews